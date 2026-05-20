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President Donald Trump, pictured arriving Wednesday at the United States Coast Guard Academy graduation in New London, Connecticut.
President Donald Trump, pictured arriving Wednesday at the United States Coast Guard Academy graduation in New London, Connecticut, used a social media post earlier in the day to push Senate Republicans for some major changes to advance his agenda. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Tears Into Senate GOP for Playing 'Soft' While Dems Champ at the Bit to Seize Permanent Power

 By Randy DeSoto  May 20, 2026 at 1:48pm
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President Donald Trump accused Senate Republicans on Wednesday of playing “soft” and warned that time is running out for changes in the upper chamber of Congress to stave off a Democratic power grab.

In particular, Trump demanded the GOP majority eliminate the filibuster that’s keeping the SAVE America Act from passing, and replace the body’s parliamentarian — a key post that makes decisions about rules of procedure.

And his language was characteristically blunt when it came to Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who has held the job since the first Obama administration.

“Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of ‘Parliamentarian’ in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an ‘iron fist,'” Trump wrote.

“Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced? There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job.”

“The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us. We need THE SAVE AMERICA ACT passed, and NOW,” Trump added.

The parliamentarian is hired by the Senate secretary, who is “chosen by and reports to the Senate majority leader,” according to Ballotpedia. As Trump wrote, MacDonough assumed the position in 2012 when the now-deceased Democrat Harry Reid was majority leader. Given Reid’s well-earned reputation for relentless, hardball politics, it’s unlikely MacDonough could have gotten or retained the job without Reid’s blessing.

One job of the parliamentarian is ruling on whether legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, or if a process called “budget reconciliation” could be used, meaning it could be passed with only a majority vote.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana argued from the Senate floor in March that Republicans should put the SAVE America Act in a budget reconciliation package, so MacDonough has to rule on the matter.

The bill would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and to present photo ID when voting. It would also place limits on mail-in voting, but would still allow it for those who are disabled, serving in the military, or traveling out of their home state.

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Last summer, MacDonough prevented Republicans from including limits to Medicaid and Medicare funding for illegal immigrants in the Big Beautiful Bill.

Now-deceased Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk responded to her ruling, posting on X, “Elizabeth McDonough stopped the Senate bill from blocking illegals from getting Medicaid. [An] unelected Senate staffer is thwarting the will of 75 million people who voted to make sure foreign alien invaders aren’t getting taxpayer benefits. This is a red line. The Senate needs to CHANGE THE RULES, fire her, or find a solution.”

The Hill reported that MacDonough ruled over the weekend against $1 billion in security funding for the president’s new White House ballroom being included in a budget reconciliation bill for the Department of Homeland Security. The project is otherwise being funded by private donations.

Trump continued with his Wednesday Truth Social post, writing, “And, likewise, kill the Filibuster, which would give us everything! If we don’t pass at least one of these two provisions quickly, you will never see another Republican President again. The Dumocrats will end up with 2 additional States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and all that entails, including 4 Senators, many Congressmen, and many additional Electoral Votes, and they will also get their dream of a packed United States Supreme Court with their most favorite number — 21 Justices.”

“The Dumocrats will eliminate the Filibuster on the First Day that they get an opportunity to do so. The Republicans aren’t doing it because they say the Dumocrats will never do it, but the Republicans are WRONG. Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible!” the president said.

Trump’s post didn’t mention it, but recent history supports his argument that Democrats would do away with the filibuster if they could.

During the Biden administration, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Democrat-turned-independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema helped Republicans defeat Democratic efforts to gut the filibuster.

Neither Manchin nor Sinema is in the Senate anymore.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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