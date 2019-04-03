Trump Tears into ‘Unhinged’ Democratic Party over Mueller Report Aftermath

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of becoming “unhinged” in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller concluding the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “Robert Mueller was a God-like figure to the Democrats, until he ruled No Collusion in the long awaited $30,000,000 Mueller Report.”

He added, “Now the Dems don’t even acknowledge his name, have become totally unhinged, and would like to go through the whole process again. It won’t happen!”

Robert Mueller was a God-like figure to the Democrats, until he ruled No Collusion in the long awaited $30,000,000 Mueller Report. Now the Dems don’t even acknowledge his name, have become totally unhinged, and would like to go through the whole process again. It won’t happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

In another tweet, Trump contended that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will never be satisfied, no matter how much of the Mueller report is released.

“There is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy Jerry Nadler or Shifty Adam Schiff,” the president wrote. “It is now time to focus exclusively on properly running our great Country!”

There is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy Jerry Nadler or Shifty Adam Schiff. It is now time to focus exclusively on properly running our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday, Nadler and Schiff joined with four other House committee chairmen to demand the entire report and its underlying materials be turned over to Congress, unredacted.

Barr has promised to deliver as much of the Mueller report as he legally can to Congress, without redactions, by the middle of April.

The attorney general has noted that Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) prevents him from disclosing matters occurring before a grand jury, including the testimony of witnesses, without a judge’s approval.

This rule is meant to protect both the subjects of a grand jury inquiry and those participating in it, when prosecutors decide there is not sufficient evidence to bring indictments.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday that Nadler is clearly playing politics by calling for the release of grand jury testimony and other sensitive materials.

“What they’re trying to do is change the narrative and pick and choose little parts so they can go after the president, once again,” he said.

In an Oval Office interview Tuesday, Trump called Nadler’s and his fellow Democrats’ demand for the release of the un-redacted Mueller report and its underlying evidence “ridiculous.”

See it here:

Pres. Trump on possible House vote to subpoena full Mueller report: “Anything we give them will never be enough.” “It’s 400 page report, right? We could give them 800 pages, and it wouldn’t be enough.” https://t.co/EOOcIn3dYj pic.twitter.com/CYVhp40lWt — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2019

“We went through two years of the Mueller investigation. Who could go through that and get wording ‘no collusion,’ no nothing?” he wondered.

“So there’s not collusion, there’s no obstruction and now we’re going to start this process all over again? I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump added.

“Anything we give them will never be enough,” the president said.

He pledged to stand by what Barr decides should be released.

