SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Tears into ‘Unhinged’ Democratic Party over Mueller Report Aftermath

By Randy DeSoto
Published April 3, 2019 at 7:00am
Print

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of becoming “unhinged” in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller concluding the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with Russia.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “Robert Mueller was a God-like figure to the Democrats, until he ruled No Collusion in the long awaited $30,000,000 Mueller Report.”

He added, “Now the Dems don’t even acknowledge his name, have become totally unhinged, and would like to go through the whole process again. It won’t happen!”

TRENDING: Archaeologists Uncover Definitive Proof of Bible Passage in Middle of Jerusalem

In another tweet, Trump contended that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will never be satisfied, no matter how much of the Mueller report is released.

“There is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy Jerry Nadler or Shifty Adam Schiff,” the president wrote. “It is now time to focus exclusively on properly running our great Country!”

Do you think Democrats are disappointed in Mueller's findings?

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Monday, Nadler and Schiff joined with four other House committee chairmen to demand the entire report and its underlying materials be turned over to Congress, unredacted.

Barr has promised to deliver as much of the Mueller report as he legally can to Congress, without redactions, by the middle of April.

The attorney general has noted that Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) prevents him from disclosing matters occurring before a grand jury, including the testimony of witnesses, without a judge’s approval.

This rule is meant to protect both the subjects of a grand jury inquiry and those participating in it, when prosecutors decide there is not sufficient evidence to bring indictments.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a North Carolina Republican, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday that Nadler is clearly playing politics by calling for the release of grand jury testimony and other sensitive materials.

RELATED: Jokers to the Left of Me

“What they’re trying to do is change the narrative and pick and choose little parts so they can go after the president, once again,” he said.

In an Oval Office interview Tuesday, Trump called Nadler’s and his fellow Democrats’ demand for the release of the un-redacted Mueller report and its underlying evidence “ridiculous.”

See it here:

“We went through two years of the Mueller investigation. Who could go through that and get wording ‘no collusion,’ no nothing?” he wondered.

“So there’s not collusion, there’s no obstruction and now we’re going to start this process all over again? I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump added.

“Anything we give them will never be enough,” the president said.

He pledged to stand by what Barr decides should be released.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers. Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Trump Tears into ‘Unhinged’ Democratic Party over Mueller Report Aftermath
Flashback: Nadler Argued Against Releasing Independent Counsel Report on Clinton
Report: Biden Insiders Think Bernie Sanders Camp Is Behind Recent Allegations
‘Unplanned’s’ Twitter Followers Surge by Over 300K After Account Ban Lifted
Another Woman Comes Forward, Says Biden Inappropriately Touched Her
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×