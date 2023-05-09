Trump Teases the Deal He 'Couldn't Refuse': Warns 'It Could Turn Into a Disaster for All, Including Me'

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday morning that his upcoming CNN town hall could end up being a chance for the network to get back on track, or it could be a colossal mistake for all involved.

Nonetheless, the current favorite to become the GOP’s 2024 nominee indicated a roll of the dice is worth it, as he was made an offer he “couldn’t refuse.”

On Truth Social Monday morning, Trump posted a jab at the network that has taken a hostile stance toward him for nearly eight years.

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again,” Trump wrote.

He added, “They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!”

The former president also wondered if working with him might offer CNN a fresh start as it remains at the bottom of the cable news hierarchy.

“Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me,” he said. “Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”

CNN announced it would work with Trump in New Hampshire in a news release last week.

The network said via a May 2 news release that a town hall in the state would be moderated by “CNN This Morning” cohost Kaitlan Collins.

“This will be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign,” CNN said.

The network added, “The CNN town hall comes as Trump has quickly emerged as the frontrunner in the Republican field for president in 2024. A handful of Republicans have entered the 2024 race so far, though Trump’s biggest potential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is still weighing a possible campaign.”

CNN was attacked by Sunny Hostin of ABC’s “The View” last week for offering Trump a platform.

“When you show that you are an insurrectionist, that you’re a liar, that you’re a bigot, that you’re a racist, that you’re sexist, that you’re twice impeached, that you are currently a criminal defendant and likely to be a criminal defendant in two other jurisdictions … I know everything I need to know about you,” the left-wing cohost said.

Hostin concluded, “I don’t think that you give that type of person a platform. You don’t do that.”

Trump found an unlikely ally during the discussion with far-left “The View” co-host Joy Behar.

While Behar attacked Trump, she said she believed Americans have a right to hear from him.

“I can’t stand him, as you know. But he is the front-runner for the Republican Party,” Behar said.

She concluded, “Let him go out there and let him show again to the American people that he is a sociopath.”

Trump led President Joe Biden by seven points — 49 percent to 42 percent — in a poll released Sunday by ABC News and The Washington Post.

