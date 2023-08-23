The inaugural Republican primary debate is slated for Wednesday night — but it will be missing a rather prominent figure.

In fact, the debate may be missing the prominent figure of the GOP in 2023: Donald John Trump.

The former president has made it clear that, due in part to his commanding lead in the GOP primaries, he feels there is no upside to him participating in the GOP debates.

One obvious downside of not participating in the debates, however, is that the searing spotlight will be on candidates other than Trump — and while some may crumble under that weight, others could thrive and ostensibly provide Trump with a stiff primary challenger.

(The obvious upside to skipping these debates is that it does give tonight’s event an air of being a battle for second-place.)

Given that, Trump has ensured that he will still be occupying some of that limelight on Wednesday night and promised that “sparks will fly” on Truth Social.

“MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!” Trump posted in his trademark all-caps.

Trump has been touting an explosive interview with Tucker Carlson — and it’s set to go head-to-head with the GOP primary debate set to take place on Fox News (Tucker’s previous employer, no less).

Now to temper expectations a tad, this interview is a prerecorded one, so it will not feature any real-time reactions and responses from Trump in regards to his GOP competitors.

But given the rapport of Trump and Carlson, this interview will still likely be a must-watch for any prospective GOP voter.

On the flip-side, Trump’s competitors have their work cut out for them.

Agree or disagree with Trump skipping these debates, it is inarguable that he has a commanding lead over his GOP rivals.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the closest competition to Trump, and even he is significantly lagging behind the former president.

Other contenders like Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Gov. Chris Christie will likely be looking to close the gap with DeSantis — not Trump — going into tonight’s debate.

Regardless, Trump still expects to be a topic of discussion at the Fox News GOP debates and noted as much in a statement given to The Western Journal by Trump Campaign senior advisor Chris LaCivita.

“President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him. Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election,” LaCivita said. “Republican voters recognize this, hence President Trump’s 62-16 lead in the GOP primary.

“You should also expect the Fox hosts to show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions. In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up, and his total ‘speaking time,’ even though he is not in attendance.

“When the other candidates do get a chance to speak, they will be a faint echo, or maybe even a copycat, of President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda. That’s because President Trump’s first four years in office were the most consequential — and led to the best economy — in American history. Nobody at tonight’s gathering can match the big ideas and bold policy agenda President Trump has already laid out in the run-up to 2024, including details on how he will reduce inflation, unleash American energy, seal the Border and destroy the drug cartels, clean up our crime-ridden cities, and stop the killing in Ukraine.

“In fact, tonight’s Republican undercard event really shouldn’t even be called a debate, but rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term.”

Prospective Republican voters may need to invest in a second screen ahead of tonight’s fireworks.

