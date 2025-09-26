Trump Teases More Indictments After Comey is Charged: 'There Will be Others'

President Donald Trump said the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey will not be the last indictment linked to weaponization of the Justice Department.

Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction in congressional testimony, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

On Friday, Trump was asked by a reporter about who was next on his list for retribution.

“It’s not a list, but I think there will be others. I mean, they’re corrupt,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“These were corrupt, radical left Democrats. Comey especially was; Comey was worse than a Democrat. I’d say the Democrats are better than Comey,” he said.

“There will be others. That’s my opinion,” Trump added.

🚨 NOW: President Trump says that more INDICTMENTS will likely be coming against corrupt deep state officials after Comey. “There WILL be others! That’s my opinion. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history…I hope there are others!” “You can’t let this… pic.twitter.com/CgYoylVKIH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2025

“They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible. Frankly, I hope there are others,” Trump said. “You can’t let this happen to a country.”

Trump called prosecuting Comey “a pretty easy case” since “he lied.”

In December 2020, as the end of the first Trump administration, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas wrote to the Justice Department saying that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had admitted approving a leak to the media about the since-discredited investigation into the alleged links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, according to CNBC.

Cruz wrote that despite McCabe’s claim Comey knew about the decision, Comey denied any knowledge of the action.

“Mr. Comey and Mr. McCabe’s statements are irreconcilably contradictory,” Cruz said at the time. “Mr. McCabe says that he told Mr. Comey of the leak and that Mr. Comey approved — effectively authorizing the leak after the fact. Mr. Comey, on the other hand, has said that he neither authorized the leak nor knew of Mr. McCabe’s involvement.”

“One of them is lying under oath — a federal crime,” Cruz wrote.

On Thursday, after Comey was indicted, Trump shared his exultation in a post on Truth Social.

“JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI,” Trump wrote.

“Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level,” U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan said in a release after the indictment. “The balance of power is a bedrock principal of our democracy, and it relies upon accountability and a forthright presentation of facts from executive leadership to congressional oversight.”

She added, “Any intent to avoid, evade, prevent, or obstruct compliance is a violation of professional responsibility and, most importantly, the law.”

