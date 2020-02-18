SECTIONS
Trump Teases Lawsuits Over 'Illegally Set Up' Mueller Investigation

President Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump looks on from Victory Lane prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida.Chris Graythen / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks as first lady Melania Trump looks on from Victory Lane prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published February 18, 2020 at 10:52am
President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the officials involved in the investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Echoing his previous themes of calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” Trump discussed the lawsuit possibility in a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” he wrote.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false.”

“If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place… BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in December he didn’t trust the explanations given by FBI lawyers and agents for their conduct during the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act investigation into former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the Washington Examiner reported.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has pledged to investigate the failures in obtaining the surveillance warrants.

“I’m going to get to the bottom of the FISA work process because it was an abuse of power of the Department of Justice, the FBI,” Graham told Margaret Brennan on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“I can promise the president and your viewers that I’m going to call witnesses,” he said.

These witnesses could include former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — all of whom signed the four surveillance warrant applications in question.

The Department of Justice has already found two of the surveillance warrants defective and the other two are under review, CBS News reported.

In a Friday letter to Attorney General William Barr, Graham listed 17 FBI and Justice Department employees he wanted to interview in regard to the surveillance abuses.

The agents are not identified by name but by the titles given to them in the Justice Department’s inspector general’s December report, according to The Daily Caller.

In Trump’s Tuesday morning Twitter discussion, he also quoted Judge Andrew Napolitano, who told “Fox & Friends” that former Trump adviser Roger Stone deserves a new trial after social media posts indicating anti-Trump bias from one of the jurors resurfaced.

“Pretty obvious he should [get a new trial],” Napolitano said. “I think almost any judge in the country would order a new trial; I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson.”

