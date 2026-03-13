Share
President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Teases Major Friday Strike in Iran: 'Watch What Happens to These Deranged Scumbags'

 By Jack Davis  March 13, 2026 at 6:16am
President Donald Trump projected an aggressive tone Friday as he said Iran will be punished severely.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The New York Times on Thursday unpacked its latest criticisms of the attack on Iran in a report headlined, “How Trump and His Advisers Miscalculated Iran’s Response to War.”

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time,” Trump wrote.

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” he said.

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!” Trump continued.

In another post, Trump addressed the rise in oil prices caused by Iran’s efforts to seal off the Strait of Hormuz.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,” Trump wrote.

Related:
BREAKING: Trump Says New Ayatollah Still Alive 'In Some Form'

“BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World. I won’t ever let that happen!” Trump wrote.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced that it knocked 50 Iranian drones out of the sky, according to Fox News.

The Israel Defense Forces also reported major success in attacking missile launchers and drones.

“Over 250 UAVs dismantled. Hundreds of launchers neutralized,” IDF International spokesman Nadav Shoshani said Thursday.


“The IDF expanded strikes on the Iranian terror regime’s UAV array,” he said.

“In one strike, IAF aircraft identified operatives preparing a UAV launch toward Israel and quickly struck the launcher and the operatives.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation