Trump Teases Possible Legal Action Against Major News Network - 'See You All in Court'

In a Thursday post to Truth Social, former President Donald Trump criticized advertisements for the Lincoln Project that are being carried by a Fox affiliate and threatened legal action.

Trump wrote: “The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”

Trump leveled his criticism at former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who was appointed to the Fox Corporation Board of Directors in March 2019, serving as Chair of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, according to the Fox Corporate website.

He continued, “The Paul [Ryan] run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!”

While the particular ad that Trump is referring to isn’t indicated in his post, The Independent reported that an ad posted to the Lincoln Project’s YouTube channel Thursday describes Trump supporters as “suckers.”

FloridaPolitics also reported that this ad spot was “geo-targeted to the former President’s summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.”

“Donald Trump knows he lost the election, but he pushed the ‘Big Lie’ for the last two years to keep the money flowing for him and his grifter family,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a media release cited by FloridaPolitics.







According to the Independent, A Fox News representative told the outlet that the particular ad in question was “purchased on the air of a local Florida-based TV affiliate station and had not actually run on Fox News.”

Do you think Trump should go after Fox? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (967 Votes) No: 17% (198 Votes)

Since local affiliate stations have their own advertising agreements, distinct from their national partners, Trump may have to seek legal recourse from the local station and the disgraced anti-Trump lobbyists.

Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a group beset by sexual scandals over the last two years, responded to Trump’s Truth Social post with a blasphemous and expletive-laden video posted to Twitter.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Donald Trump is “Truthing” that he’s going to sue @ProjectLincoln. I have words for him. pic.twitter.com/0Cnyu5xQ3W — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 8, 2022

“Go for it. Go for it, b****. Come at me. I can’t wait. We’re delighted by the thought that you would try to sue us, Donald. Do it. Do it. I double dog dare you,” Wilson said before launching into an unhinged, barely coherent, profane tirade against the former president, his family and even former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.