President Donald Trump on Sunday teased the release of information related to the Russian investigation, which he described as “breathtaking.”

“Documents are being released at a level now that nobody’s ever seen before. Things that nobody thought were going to get released are now being released,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Justice Department and FBI have declassified a slew of documents related to U.S. agencies’ intelligence-gathering activities against Trump and his associates in 2016.

Several of the documents were related to the Steele dossier, which the FBI used to obtain surveillance warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Trump did not specify which documents will be declassified. But he said on Tuesday in another Fox News interview that he had ordered the “total” declassification of documents related to what he called the “Russia hoax.”

“Other documents are going to be released … which are breathtaking,” Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures” anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“Wait until you see what’s coming out. Breathtaking,” the president said.

Asked whether the documents are about the FBI or Hillary Clinton, Trump responded, “It’s about everything.”

“We have found things that nobody can believe,” he said, adding later that “people are shocked” by the information awaiting declassification.

“We caught them cold. We have them cold,” Trump said.

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified CIA documents that showed that the spy agency obtained intelligence in July 2016 that Hillary Clinton had authorized a plan to link Trump to Russia’s hacking of Democrats in order to distract from the ongoing scandal involving her private use of an email server.

The details of the intelligence remain classified, making it difficult to know whether the intelligence about Clinton was accurate. Clinton’s campaign did hire the opposition research firm that hired Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the anti-Trump dossier.

Congressional Republicans have recently called on Ratcliffe and Trump to declassify other documents related to the FBI and CIA’s Trump-related activities.

Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, urged Ratcliffe last week to release notes from FBI interviews with Igor Danchenko, the primary source for Steele’s dossier.

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson called on CIA Director Gina Haspel to turn over the agency’s documents related to several Trump campaign associates, as well as Steele and FBI informant Stefan Halper.

