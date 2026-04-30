Trump Teases Upcoming Release on UFO Files: Things 'You Wouldn't Believe'

President Donald Trump said that stunning information will be revealed when the administration makes public its files on UFOs.

“Well, I think we’re going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future… Anything having to do with UFOs or related material we are going to be releasing,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“And I think some of it’s going to be very interesting,” he said.

Trump did not provide a timetable for the release of the information.

REPORTER: “Do you have an update on the UFO files?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I think we’re going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future…I’ve interviewed people my first term primarily, but I interviewed some pilots, very solid people, and they said they saw things that… pic.twitter.com/CNKvIhgvH7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 29, 2026

“I interviewed some pilots, very solid people, and they said they saw things that you wouldn’t believe. So you’re going to be reading about it,” he said.

Earlier in April, Trump said a Pentagon study of UFOs resulted in “many very interesting documents,” adding that “the first releases will begin very, very soon,” according to USA Today.

In February, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered federal agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, has said that the full spectrum of reports would shock the nation, according to The Hill.

“I’ve been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is, and I’ll just tell you this, if they would release the things that I’ve seen, you would stay up at — you’d be up at night worrying about or — thinking about this stuff,” Burchett said.

Rep. Tim Burchett: “It’s time the government comes clean on UFOs.” 👽🛸 He’s seen classified pictures and videos of objects that “Defy any reason” maneuvers no known human tech can match. “We’ve seen too much,” he says. “If they released what I’ve seen, you’d be up at night… pic.twitter.com/rfm2Ed7ZN9 — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) April 25, 2026

“We just need to disclose it all,” he said, noting that if the public had been given the same information he was in a recent briefing, “this country would’ve come unglued, I think, if they would’ve heard all that I’d heard.”

“The truth is, is that the government is not telling us everything about what’s going on,” Burchett said, according to Fox News.

“I believe there is something else going on — it’s not ours, it’s not the Russians, it’s not China’s. If either one of them had it, they would own us, even more so than China does now,” he said.

“So I think the only other option is that it is something maybe not of this world or of this world that’s been here for a while, and we’re just not looking in the right places. And I believe there’s some people in the government that might have a clue about what it is,” he said.

“At some point, just put it out there and let people decide,” Burchett said, adding that Americans “could handle it.”

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