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President Donald Trump speaks in front of a map of Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the Oval Office at the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks in front of a map of Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the Oval Office at the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Trump Teases Upcoming Release on UFO Files: Things 'You Wouldn't Believe'

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2026 at 7:00am
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President Donald Trump said that stunning information will be revealed when the administration makes public its files on UFOs.

“Well, I think we’re going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future… Anything having to do with UFOs or related material we are going to be releasing,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“And I think some of it’s going to be very interesting,” he said.

Trump did not provide a timetable for the release of the information.

“I interviewed some pilots, very solid people, and they said they saw things that you wouldn’t believe. So you’re going to be reading about it,” he said.

Earlier in April, Trump said a Pentagon study of UFOs resulted in “many very interesting documents,” adding that “the first releases will begin very, very soon,” according to USA Today.

In February, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had ordered federal agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, has said that the full spectrum of reports would shock the nation, according to The Hill.

“I’ve been briefed by just about every alphabet agency there is, and I’ll just tell you this, if they would release the things that I’ve seen, you would stay up at — you’d be up at night worrying about or — thinking about this stuff,” Burchett said.

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“We just need to disclose it all,” he said, noting that if the public had been given the same information he was in a recent briefing, “this country would’ve come unglued, I think, if they would’ve heard all that I’d heard.”

“The truth is, is that the government is not telling us everything about what’s going on,” Burchett said, according to Fox News.

“I believe there is something else going on — it’s not ours, it’s not the Russians, it’s not China’s. If either one of them had it, they would own us, even more so than China does now,” he said.

“So I think the only other option is that it is something maybe not of this world or of this world that’s been here for a while, and we’re just not looking in the right places. And I believe there’s some people in the government that might have a clue about what it is,” he said.

“At some point, just put it out there and let people decide,” Burchett said, adding that Americans “could handle it.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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