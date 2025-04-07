On Saturday, President Donald Trump called for Americans to endure as tariffs deal a blow to the economy, insisting that the short-term pain is worth the long-term reward.

Trump implemented a new swath of “Liberation Day” tariffs on dozens of nations on Wednesday, charging them about half of what his administration calculates they are imposing on the United States with their own trade policies.

As the stock market entered into a correction in response to the tariffs over the next few days, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the plan is working despite the temporary cost.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close,” he said.

“They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer,” the commander-in-chief added.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast!” Trump noted.

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Several leading companies based in the United States and in foreign countries have indeed unveiled billions in investments into American manufacturing and other sectors in recent weeks.

Apple, for instance, committed to investing $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, marking the technology behemoth’s largest capital investment ever.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Hyundai, a South Korean car manufacturing conglomerate, likewise announced $21 billion of investments into production facilities in the United States.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company allocated $100 billion to manufacture computer chips in the United States, which comes in addition to another $65 billion the firm recently invested in Arizona.

Trump asserted that previous trade policy “led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base” in the executive order he signed on Wednesday declaring a “national emergency” over current trade conditions.

“Large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits are caused in substantial part by a lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships,” the order said.

“This situation is evidenced by disparate tariff rates and non-tariff barriers that make it harder for U.S. manufacturers to sell their products in foreign markets.”

Trump has also likened his tariff policy to conducting a painful medical procedure in the interest of long-term health.

“It was an operation, like when a patient gets operated on,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom — and the rest of the world wants to see, is there any way they can make a deal,” Trump added.

