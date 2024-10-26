Trump Tells Joe Rogan Who 'The Enemy from Within' Really Is and What They Are Doing to Our Country

In case you haven’t been keeping track of the Democrats’ tack these last few weeks of the campaign, the days of joy and vibes are mostly over.

Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris and her surrogates have doubled down on the idea that former President Donald Trump is Literally Hitler™. As evidence for this, they’ve burnished several quotes, either with dubious sourcing or limited context.

One of the quotes they’ve been leaning upon is Trump’s talk about an “enemy from within,” something that Harris has flipped out about on several occasions — notably during her Fox News interview:

THEY’RE THE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!!! pic.twitter.com/paeyT5OIYO — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 16, 2024

So what is Donald Trump talking about when he talks about the enemy from within? He gave a little sliver of it during his much-touted appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday when he mentioned that the mere sound of the phrase “drives them crazy.”

“We have people that are really bad people, that I really think want to make this country unsuccessful,” Trump said, moving on to the border crisis as an example.

“When other countries are allowed to empty their prisons into our country, with murderers — we’ve had 13,099 murderers dropped in our country over the last three years,” Trump said.

“And 15,000 rapists, convicted,” Rogan added.

Trump nodded: “Rapists, convicted rapists, drug dealers, drug lords, terrorists–” he added.

“And that’s just the ones that have been caught,” Rogan noted, adding that criminal gangs comprised of migrants had become an issue in San Antonio and Aurora, Colorado.

Video below, in case you didn’t catch it:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







Now, this is what the left is going to be freaking out over tomorrow and for the rest of the campaign. However, why they’re freaking out isn’t because Trump is threatening to “round up” his enemies or anything like that. They’re freaking out because, in a way, it’s accurate.

The Democrats have to win over swing voters in a number of states which have either seen the effects of illegal immigration firsthand or have relatives who’ll talk about it. Similarly, they also need to win voters who know the kind of anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli sentiment the Biden administration, which Kamala Harris is part of, has stoked. They also need to win voters who think Russiagate was a divisive hoax and that the people who perpetrated it ought to face consequences.

This is what Trump has talked about, with varying meanings, when he discusses the “enemy from within,” and it’s something that resonates with the American people.

In this case, for instance, they’re not as upset with the illegal immigrants as they are with those who let the border crisis fester for their own political gain. It’s not terribly difficult to realize which side that is in this election. Same with anti-Israeli sentiment. Same thing with investing in a lite version of the Green New Deal while the American economy was collapsing.

There’s one side of this election that did all those things, and is now desperately trying to run from the consequences. It’s not difficult to figure out which side that it is. Just look at who’s been howling about the phrase Trump uses to describe those behind it — and those who’ll be howling over this appearance all weekend, right into next week.

