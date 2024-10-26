Share
Commentary

Trump Tells Joe Rogan Who 'The Enemy from Within' Really Is and What They Are Doing to Our Country

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 26, 2024 at 6:30am
Share

In case you haven’t been keeping track of the Democrats’ tack these last few weeks of the campaign, the days of joy and vibes are mostly over.

Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris and her surrogates have doubled down on the idea that former President Donald Trump is Literally Hitler™. As evidence for this, they’ve burnished several quotes, either with dubious sourcing or limited context.

One of the quotes they’ve been leaning upon is Trump’s talk about an “enemy from within,” something that Harris has flipped out about on several occasions — notably during her Fox News interview:

So what is Donald Trump talking about when he talks about the enemy from within? He gave a little sliver of it during his much-touted appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday when he mentioned that the mere sound of the phrase “drives them crazy.”

“We have people that are really bad people, that I really think want to make this country unsuccessful,” Trump said, moving on to the border crisis as an example.

“When other countries are allowed to empty their prisons into our country, with murderers — we’ve had 13,099 murderers dropped in our country over the last three years,” Trump said.

“And 15,000 rapists, convicted,” Rogan added.

Do you agree with Trump?

Trump nodded: “Rapists, convicted rapists, drug dealers, drug lords, terrorists–” he added.

“And that’s just the ones that have been caught,” Rogan noted, adding that criminal gangs comprised of migrants had become an issue in San Antonio and Aurora, Colorado.

Video below, in case you didn’t catch it:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.



Related:
Joe Rogan Knew Trump Had 'Comedic Instincts' After 5 Unexpected Words to Hillary Clinton

Now, this is what the left is going to be freaking out over tomorrow and for the rest of the campaign. However, why they’re freaking out isn’t because Trump is threatening to “round up” his enemies or anything like that. They’re freaking out because, in a way, it’s accurate.

The Democrats have to win over swing voters in a number of states which have either seen the effects of illegal immigration firsthand or have relatives who’ll talk about it. Similarly, they also need to win voters who know the kind of anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli sentiment the Biden administration, which Kamala Harris is part of, has stoked. They also need to win voters who think Russiagate was a divisive hoax and that the people who perpetrated it ought to face consequences.

This is what Trump has talked about, with varying meanings, when he discusses the “enemy from within,” and it’s something that resonates with the American people.

In this case, for instance, they’re not as upset with the illegal immigrants as they are with those who let the border crisis fester for their own political gain. It’s not terribly difficult to realize which side that is in this election. Same with anti-Israeli sentiment. Same thing with investing in a lite version of the Green New Deal while the American economy was collapsing.

There’s one side of this election that did all those things, and is now desperately trying to run from the consequences. It’s not difficult to figure out which side that it is. Just look at who’s been howling about the phrase Trump uses to describe those behind it — and those who’ll be howling over this appearance all weekend, right into next week.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Court Rules Against Law Allowing Ballots to Be Counted After Election Day, Effect Could Be Enormous in the Coming Days
5 More Senate Races That Could Decide if Trump's Next Term Is Successful and Make America-First Agenda Possible
Democrats Brag About '30,000 People' Who Showed Up at Kamala Rally - Now Look at the Numbers on Trump's Joe Rogan Appearance
CNN Panel Swarms Kevin O'Leary After He Points Out the Problem with Kamala's Rise to the Top
Trump Tells Joe Rogan Who 'The Enemy from Within' Really Is and What They Are Doing to Our Country
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation