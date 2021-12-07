Former President Donald Trump told conservative talk show host Mark Levin what some of his priorities would be in righting what he believes President Joe Biden has gotten wrong.

Levin, in an episode of his Fox News program “Life, Liberty & Levin” that aired Sunday night, noted that Trump believes Biden will go down as the “worst president” in American history.

The commentator then pointed to the economic gains made by minorities as one of the achievements of Trump’s presidency. The unemployment rate of black, Hispanic and Asian Americans reached its lowest point ever recorded in 2019.

“Can you think of anything Biden has done that has united the country, that has actually helped minorities, that is positive in any way?” Levin asked.

Trump responded that the Biden administration is “far worse” and more divisive than former President Barack Obama’s was.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The 45th president pointed out that even some of Obama’s top economic advisers — such as Lawrence Summers and Jason Furman — have criticized Biden’s multitrillion-dollar government spending policies as inflationary.

“These are Obama people telling Biden people, ‘You can’t do this.’ But they push forward anyway,” Trump said.

Trump then listed what some of his priorities would be to counter what Biden has done.

“We have to get back to borders, we have to get back to free enterprise and we need a press that’s fair and equal. And we don’t have it. What’s happened with Big Tech is a disgrace,” Trump said.

“So we have things to do, but it’s going to happen. I believe we have the people on our side. … I think we have a large majority.”

“Who wouldn’t want voter ID, as an example? Who wouldn’t want a strong military? A border?” he added. “Who wants to have millions of people flowing into our country?”

Trump said that Americans who love their country can’t believe what they’re seeing at the border.

He argued that the U.S. has “tremendous potential” but the Biden administration is currently “giving it away.”

Further, he contended that the nation will reach a point of no return if it continues down this path, but he doesn’t think that will occur.

“So I think things are going to happen very big [for Republicans] in the midterm elections,” Trump said, “and I think in 2024 it’s going to be a great result.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation