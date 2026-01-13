Trump Tells Minnesota Democrats 'the Day of Reckoning and Retribution Is Coming'

President Donald Trump hurled a threat toward Minnesota Tuesday, saying “the Day of Reckoning and Retribution Is Coming.”

Trump noted both the surge of Immigration Customs Enforcement agents to detain criminal illegal immigrants and the rampant fraud uncovered in Minnesota’s federally funded social services programs.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which [there] are thousands of already convicted m*rderers, drug dealers and addicts, r*pists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention[?]” Trump asked in a post on Truth Social.

“All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA [through] Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open [Borders] Policy,” he wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump tells the people of MINNESOTA — “THE DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION IS COMING” 🔥🔥🔥 “Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which their are thousands of already convicted m*rderers, drug dealers and addicts, r*pists,… pic.twitter.com/A852IeUBiU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 13, 2026

“Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed!” Trump wrote.

“Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was [stolen] by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!” he posted.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that it will not abandon its push to corral illegal immigrants, despite last week’s death of Renee Good during a confrontation with an ICE agent.

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota’s corrupt Attorney General Keith Ellison announces he is SUING Trump to remove DHS from the Twin Cities, saying they’ve caused “great harm” No, Ellison. You and Walz have created great harm by allowing VlOLENT ILLEGALS and LEFTISTS run your streets You… pic.twitter.com/c6FnbiMDws — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2026

“As rioters and sanctuary politicians demonized and attempted to obstruct our brave ICE law enforcement, our officers continued to remove the worst of the worst from Minnesota,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a DHS news release.

“Some of the worst of the worst removed from Minnesota over the weekend included child abusers, drug traffickers, domestic violence perpetrators, and armed assailants. We will not let rioters or sanctuary politicians slow us down from arresting and removing the worst of the worst from Minnesota neighborhoods,” she said.

DHS is also demanding Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey honor immigration detainers for about 1,300 criminal illegal aliens in the state’s custody, according to Fox News.

Walz and Frey “refuse,” McLaughlin said.

She said the mayor and governor released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens into Minneapolis rather than collaborate with ICE.

Kristi Noem says that they have surged HSI officers in Minnesota specifically to hunt down child sex traffickers. “We’ve surged HSI officers there specifically to focus on sex trafficking and child trafficking. It’s so prevalent in Minnesota. It’s horrific. And we brought… pic.twitter.com/U7ayo2Jjgi — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) January 11, 2026

“We are calling on Walz and Frey to stop this dangerous policy and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota’s custody,” McLaughlin said.

“It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans,” she said.

