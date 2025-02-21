Trump Tells Musk to Fix New Air Force One Boondoggle - Here Are the Wild Features an Elon-Built AF1 Might Have

President Donald Trump wants his newest Air Force One, and he is not pleased with Boeing for the delays in that process.

The commander-in-chief has therefore deputized Elon Musk to spur Boeing along and has even wondered aloud about entirely handing the project over to the technology maven.

When Sean Hannity interviewed the world’s most powerful man and the world’s richest man in a joint conversation that aired Tuesday, Trump vented his frustrations about Boeing’s continual delays.

“They’ve been building this thing forever,” Trump told the Fox News host.

“We don’t build the way we used to build,” he continued. “You know, we used to build like a ship a day, and now to build a ship is, like, a big deal, and we’re going to get this country back on track.”

Musk noted, as an aside, that Trump was able to negotiate the price down 50 percent because he “cared” and “was competent” enough to save the taxpayer money.

In any case, Boeing is not delivering what they promised, and now Musk, whose company SpaceX is a direct competitor, is on their tail.

Musk has been coordinating with Boeing, the White House, and the military to speed up the delivery of the new Air Force Ones, according to The New York Times.

Boeing currently thinks the planes will not be ready until the end of Trump’s second term.

But Trump reportedly views that as unacceptable, since the two heavily modified Boeing 747s that currently transport him are so old that they were once used to transport President Bush.

Not George W. Bush, by the way. George H.W. Bush.

Musk thinks that Boeing can get its act together and deliver the planes within a year.

But the officials involved in the project, through which the planes must be equipped to dodge missiles and survive nuclear fallout, think that Musk’s timing is not realistic, per the Times.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, Trump has reportedly told associates that since Musk can already build some of the world’s most advanced rockets, he could probably figure out how to design an airplane for him.

Now that’s an entertaining possibility.

Just imagine Musk designing an Air Force One with his unique flairs for both the dramatic and the eccentric.

According to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by X, yet another company owned by Musk, an Air Force One designed by the billionaire could include a hybrid propulsion system, maybe even involving a miniaturized SpaceX Raptor engine.

That could get Trump from D.C. to the West Coast in under two hours.

Imagine also if Musk could design an Air Force One with the same high-efficiency and ultra-thin solar panels currently used in the Tesla Solar Roof.

That could power onboard systems and even a Starlink, while giving the plane a sleek, futuristic look that Trump would love.

There could also be features allowing Air Force One to rapidly accelerate, much like Tesla cars, probably with a crackpot name like “Ludicrous Mode.”

The possibilities are endless.

In any case, with every day that Boeing delays, the mental image of the next Air Force One bouncing around in Musk’s mind is surely becoming even more “Ludicrous.”

