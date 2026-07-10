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"I’ve left instructions - if anything happens - to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” President Donald Trump said of Iranians calling for his death.
"I’ve left instructions - if anything happens - to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” President Donald Trump said of Iranians calling for his death. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Tells Reporter Iran Will Pay Dearly if He is Assassinated: 'I've Left Instructions'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 10, 2026 at 1:15pm
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President Donald Trump told a reporter that he has “left instructions” to be carried out if Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

Several people were carrying signs in Mashhad, Iran, ahead of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s burial, calling for the president’s death, including one large one that read, “We will kill Trump.”

Hoda, a 35-year-old housewife, told AFP news agency. “Only the death of Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will soothe our pain.”

The U.S. and Israel conducted joint strikes against Iran in February, killing Khamenei and several in Iran’s top leadership.

Iran has openly sought Trump’s assassination since 2020, when he directed the attack that killed Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani, the New York Post reported on Friday.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Trump told the news outlet. “… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

Asked about recent reports that Israel passed along intelligence regarding a new plot to take him out, Trump responded that there is no new plan.

“No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no,” he said. “I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know.”

“I hope you’ll miss me,” Trump added, in a comment directed at Tehran.

While in Ankara, Turkey, for a NATO summit, the president told reporters, “I’m number one on the kill list for Iran. They’re lovely people. I’m number one.”

Related:
Trump Spoke to Lindsay Graham Shortly Before His Death, Offers Glowing Praise for Late Republican

“I don’t really care, because I’m doing my job. And I’m doing it, I hope, better than anyone’s ever done it,” he added.

Speculation rose after the White House announced that Trump would be departing from Turkey on the old Air Force One Wednesday, rather than the newly refurbished and gifted plane from Qatar on which he flew in.

Experts told The Hill that the new aircraft may not have all the anti-missile defense countermeasures the older plane has.

The outlet reported, “On the flight out of Turkey, reporters on the plane were told to keep their window blinds closed but weren’t told why. When they asked Trump, he said it was probably due to the ‘sleazebags over here,’ referring to Iran’s leadership. Iran and Turkey share a border.”

“Were you aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One?” a reporter asked Wednesday during the flight out of Turkey.

“I have a threat all the time,” Trump told the reporters aboard the flight. “I’m number one on their list, before you — but if I go, you go, right? So perhaps some of you want to change professions.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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