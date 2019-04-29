Trump Tells Sarah Sanders, ‘You’re Fired,’ After She Gives Speech at Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump delivered one of his signature lines Saturday after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wowed the crowd at Trump’s Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally.

Going back to his days as host of the TV show “The Apprentice,” Trump called to Sanders, “You’re fired,” after the Wisconsin crowd applauded her remarks.

Trump scheduled the rally instead of attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Last year, Sanders attended, and was mocked by comedian Michelle Wolf.

This year, Sanders joined Trump at the rally.

“She doesn’t get it. She doesn’t understand me after all these years,” Trump said after Sanders had finished speaking.

“She’s becoming too popular. I’m jealous. Sarah, you’re fired!” he said, as the crowd roared at what was obviously a joke.

“She was wondering what was that all about. She’s been great,” he said.

Sanders noted how much more she enjoyed the crowd in Green Bay than she did being the butt of comments at last year’s dinner with the media.

“Not quite the best welcome,” she said.

“I’m so proud to work for the president,” Sanders said. “They said he couldn’t win in 2016 and he did. They said he couldn’t make our economy better, and it’s booming. They said he couldn’t rebuild the military, and he’s done it. They said there was collusion and there wasn’t.”

Sanders said the crowd, and all of Trump’s supporters, have been part of the process every step of the way.

“They’ve questioned him at every step, and he’s proven them wrong every single time because of all of you.”

Sanders evoked a more serious side Monday when, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” she discussed the Saturday shooting incident at a San Diego synagogue in which one person was killed.

“We have to call out this type of anti-Semitic behavior, racism, bigotry. We have to call it out,” Sanders said Monday, according to Fox News.

“We have to continue to identify and make sure that people know it is evil and look at it right in the face call it exactly that.”

“We have a president that has a heart for people. He cares about people, he cares about this country. He wants to see it succeed on every single level,” she said.

Sanders said comments to the effect that Trump’s rhetoric has fanned the flames of division are “not helpful to this process at all.”

“The president has condemned not only this act but all acts of evil, hatred, racism and bigotry, and we will continue to do that,” she said.

