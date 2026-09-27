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President Donald Trump talks about the new Endurance all-electric pickup truck on the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump talks about the new Endurance all-electric pickup truck on the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Trump Terminates 'Ridiculous' Biden-Buttigieg EV Mandate with Sweeping New Fuel Standards

 By Jack Davis  September 27, 2026 at 7:00am
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The “green new scam” hit a red light Saturday as President Donald Trump announced that the electric vehicle highway built by former President Joe Biden has officially become a dead end.

“BIG DAY FOR AMERICAN AUTO WORKERS AND CAR BUYERS! I have just approved new Fuel Economy Standards that TERMINATE Sleepy Joe Biden and Pete Boot-EDGE-EDGE’s ridiculous EV Mandate,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The Dumocrats cost our Great Auto Manufacturers $Billions, forced Americans into cars they never wanted, and wasted Billions on Chargers that were never built,” Trump wrote.

“These new Standards will take the waste out of building cars in America. That means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car.”

Trump said the vehicles that will be produced will be “far better than the Environmental Monsters that we were building heretofore.”

“Every Manufacturer, from General Motors to Ford to Stellantis, has called me wanting to build here, and now they can!” he said.

“Under my Administration, over 100 $Billion is being invested in American Autos, and that’s just the beginning. The Plants are coming back, and Jobs are returning, to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, and all over our Country,” he continued.

“Thank you to our Great Secretaries of Transportation and Commerce, Sean Duffy and Howard Lutnick. AMERICA IS BACK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Biden’s Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards required that passenger cars and light trucks produced by automakers needed to average out at about 50 miles per gallon by 2031, according to CNBC.

The standards were framed to push production and sales of electric vehicles.

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CNBC said details of the standards had not been released as of Saturday evening.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted what appeared to be an indication that the details will be announced Monday.

Trump has previously said Biden’s goal “was ridiculous, very expensive.”

“It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices, combined with the insane electric vehicle mandate. Biden’s burdensome regulations have caused the price of cars to soar more than 25 percent, and in one case, they went up 18 percent in one year,” Trump commented last year, according to Fox Business.

“The greatest scam in American history, the Green New Scam. And it’s a quest to end the gasoline-powered car. This is what they wanted to do, even though we have more gasoline than any other country by far,” he said.

“And people want the gasoline car. They want everything. They want electric. They want to have lots of alternatives. But they do want the gasoline car. Right now, it’s leading away by a lot,” Trump added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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