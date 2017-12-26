The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Trump Thanks the Law Enforcement Protecting Him On Christmas by Reaching into His Own Wallet

By Chris Agee
December 26, 2017 at 5:08pm

Print

President Donald Trump is spending his first Christmas as commander in chief at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort to which he has regularly retreated throughout the past year.

According to CNN’s Noah Gray, however, this time Trump invited some special guests to join him for an elaborate Christmas meal.

In a series of Christmas Day tweets, he described reports of military and law enforcement personnel who dined with the Trumps Monday.

Gray wrote that hundreds of professionals from multiple agencies were reportedly included in the celebratory meal.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Calls Trump Rallies ‘Spasms Of A Dying Party,’ then James Woods Sets Him Straight

According to CNN’s sources, the meals were paid for directly by the president.

Those invited were reportedly given a six-hour window in which to arrive, allowing first responders to enjoy the meal around their own work schedules.

As The Daily Caller reported, Trump did not officially acknowledge any such feast on his calendar Monday. His only address came in the form of a Christmas greeting with first lady Melania Trump.

“Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas,” he said.

RELATED: ‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

He went on to tie in the holiday’s religious origin in his Twitter address.

“In the season of joy, we spend time with our families, we renew the bonds of love and goodwill between our citizens, and most importantly we celebrate the miracle of Christmas.”

The first lady said that this is the season during which we “see the best of America and the soul of the American people.”

As Americans, she added that we “celebrate our blessings” while praying for “peace all over the world.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christmas, Donald Trump, Florida, Melania Trump, Military, tweet

By: Chris Agee on December 26, 2017 at 5:08pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point [Video]

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Robert Donachie

The Kennedys and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

A Relative of JFK May Join Elizabeth Warren in Challenging Trump in 2020

Erin Coates

Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

Erin Coates

Barry Manilow, Donald Trump

Barry Manilow Suggests He May Run Against Trump in 2020, and He Already has a Campaign Slogan

Recently Posted