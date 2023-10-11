For many in the establishment media, “conservative theory” and “conspiracy theory” are synonymous.

On a campaign stop in New Hampshire this week, former President Donald Trump told a crowd, “It’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama. … I think it’s his boss,” according to NBC News.

NBC was quick to label Trump’s assertion a conspiracy theory that got its legs when Obama was interviewed by Stephen Colbert in 2020. The interview made the rounds on the internet and, according to NBC, “circulated in conservative corners.”

In the interview, when asked if he missed being president, Obama said if he could serve as commander in chief by having a stand-in with an earpiece he could feed lines to, he’d be “fine with that.”

Earlier this month, Trump was on the campaign trail in Iowa when he said, “I don’t believe [Biden’s] smart enough to be doing this stuff. … I believe it’s the people that are surrounding him,” according to NBC.

About a week later, in an interview with Just the News founder John Solomon, Trump again suggested that Biden is incapable of running the show. “I don’t ever think he knows what’s going on,” Trump said.

Trump is capitalizing on what many Americans — not just conservatives — have been thinking about Biden’s mental health. It’s nothing new.

In 2021, 124 retired admirals and generals signed a letter pointing out, among other concerns, that questions have been raised about “who is in charge.” I guess they’re all conspiracy theorists, too?

Do you think Obama is Biden's "boss"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2217 Votes) No: 3% (58 Votes)

According to an NPR/Marist poll from May, 62 percent of Americans think Biden’s mental health is a “real concern.” Another recent poll found that a full 77 percent of Americans — including 69 percent of Democrats — believe he is too old for a second term.

The world has become much less stable since Biden came to office. War in Ukraine and Israel. Inflation. A wide-open border. A plague of fentanyl. And the list goes on.

Something’s not right. Are Democrats just stupid or do they hate the country so much that they are intentionally trying to destroy it? Or maybe the globalists have brainwashed leftist politicians to the point where they will do the bidding of their masters like useful idiots on autopilot.

When people can’t figure out what is going on because it doesn’t make sense, they start asking questions. If they didn’t, they’d be less than human. They’d be stooges who blink their eyes and do as they’re told. They’d be automatons.

Maybe that’s just what the leftists want — a brainwashed citizenry who will not resist when subjected to tyranny. Conspiracy theory? Maybe.

Then again, the release of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” was also dismissed as a conspiracy. They called it a conspiracy theory when people speculated that COVID may have leaked from a lab.

Trump has a theory that Obama is making decisions for his former vice president. Such an arrangement wouldn’t be unprecedented. First lady Edith Wilson made decisions for President Woodrow Wilson when he suffered a stroke.

Maybe Trump’s theory is true. Maybe it’s not. It’s a theory. Do leftists think all theories are “conspiracy theories” until they’re proven true, or just the ones they don’t like?

One thing is certain: If Biden is running the show, he’s doing a terrible job, and something needs to be done before we find ourselves in World War III — if it isn’t already too late.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.