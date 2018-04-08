Trump Threatens ‘Big Price’ After Assad’s Alleged Chemical Attack on Syria

Dozens of Syrians were killed Saturday in a chemical attack thought to have been initiated by President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

According to The New York Times, the chemical attack struck the suburb of Douma, just east of Damascus, a location where numerous rebels were suspected to be hiding.

President Donald Trump echoed sentiments of other aid groups Sunday as he called out Assad — and other notable figures — for the attack.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world.”

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Aimal Assad,” he added. “Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”

In the aftermath of the attack, large groups of patients — many of them children — could be seen with burning eyes and breathing problems as they rushed to medical aid.

Other Western governments have also condemned the attack, with the British Foreign Office calling for an immediate investigation, adding that any evidence of chemical weapons “is further proof of Assad’s brutality.”

Heather Nauer, State Department spokeswomen, called out countries that support Assad.

“The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable, and any further attacks prevented immediately,” Nauert said in a statement.

“The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further barbaric chemical weapons attacks,” she added.

The U.S. is still verifying whether or not a chemical weapon had been used, as such an attack would create issues with Trump’s recent statement claiming the U.S. will be leaving Syria “very soon.”

Trump also took a jab at former President Barack Obama, claiming he should have “crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand” instead of declining any military intervention after evidence was found that the Syrian government had gassed its own citizens.

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Rescue workers have reported at least 42 victims were found dead in their homes from suffocation, with other anti-government activists circulating video footage of the wreckage and bodies with white foam leaking from their mouths and nostrils.

Syria has denied any involvement in using chemical weapons and has gone so far as to blame Islamist rebel group Army of Islam, which controls the area, as fabricating the video to receive international support.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights estimates the Syrian government, along with allies Russia and Iran, has effectively driven out thousands and killed more than 1,600 in its vow to retake the land from rebel groups.

Just a day before the attack, Lebanese reporter Hussein Mortada released a video of himself standing on a hill overlooking Douma as smoke in the background could be seen from other government attacks.

“These are appetizers,” said Mortada, who also supports the Syrian government. “The story is bigger than a ground invasion. There is something they will see today if the story continues. They will feel something very strong.”

