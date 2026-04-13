Trump Threatens China with 'Massive Consequences' if They Provide Iran Weapons

President Donald Trump warned China on Sunday it would face a tariff among other “staggering” consequences if it provided weapons to Iran.

Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a Sunday morning Truth Social post, saying ships that paid an Iranian toll in either Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency would be intercepted by the United States Navy.

“Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about reports China had provided missiles to Iran.

“Mr. President, just to be clear, you said the other day that any country that supports Iran and sends military equipment to Iran will face a 50 percent tariff if they try to bring products. Did you refer to China? Did you mean China?” Bartiromo asked Trump, who made the comments during a Saturday press gaggle.

“Yes, and other people, but yes, China too, if we find that China— because I hear news reports,” Trump responded.

“So a news report doesn’t mean much to me because they’re so fake, but I hear news reports about China giving the shoulder missiles — what’s called a shoulder missile, anti-aircraft missile. I doubt they would do that because I have a relationship and I think they wouldn’t do that, but maybe they did a little bit at the beginning, but I don’t think they would anymore, no. But if we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering— that’s a staggering amount.”

Multiple reports indicated China was preparing to ship air-defense systems to Iran, which had managed to shoot down one F-15E Strike Eagle multi-role fighter.

Losses not directly resulting from hostile actions include three other F-15Es erroneously downed by Kuwaiti air defenses, and a KC-135 tanker which suffered a collision and crashed in Western Iraq.

Trump said Iran’s air defenses were “useless” in a Sunday post to Truth Social in which he declared U.S. Navy vessels would be working to clear the threat of Iranian mines.

Iran had said Thursday it would allow passage of 12 ships per day that pay a toll in either Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency.

The Islamic regime also claimed to not knowing exact locations of the mines it laid.

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