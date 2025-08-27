Trump Threatens Criminal Charges for George and Alex Soros

President Donald Trump said racketeering charges should be filed against George Soros and his son, Alex Soros.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 08:45 AM EST 08/27/25 George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. We’re not going to allow these lunatics to… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 27, 2025

Alex Soros has assumed daily oversight of the Open Society Foundations, the chief funding conduit Soros has used to back far-left political candidates.

In his post, Trump was referring to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which has been used to prosecute actions that take place as part of a criminal organization’s schemes.

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE,” Trump wrote.

Joe Biden gave Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom and President Trump is going to hit Soros with RICO. What a difference an election can make…pic.twitter.com/50HRAmMzmL — C3 (@C_3C_3) August 27, 2025

“Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country!” Trump wrote.

Trump also issued a veiled threat that he did not fully explain.

“That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

Liberal billionaire George Soros and his son are the architects of violent protests and riots that we’ve seen across the country. They should be held accountable. Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/wrX24iriyi — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) August 27, 2025

A representative of the Open Society Foundations, founded and bankrolled by Soros, waved aside Trump’s post as “outrageous and false,” according to Newsweek.

“The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests. Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world,” the representative said.

High time action was taken against Soros directly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2025

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk chimed in on Trump’s side of the debate.

“High time action was taken against Soros directly,” Musk posted on X.

A report in the New York Post recently noted that groups opposing Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., have received hefty donations from Soros totaling about $20 million.

“It is ironic that a protest to ostensibly ‘Free DC’ was hosted by Community Change, a group funded by massive amounts of outside dark money to push a pro-crime agenda,” said Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust.

“D.C. is facing shootings, carjackings, and assaults, and yet progressive groups like The Pritzker Foundation, George Soros, and the Arabella Network all spend millions of dollars to manufacture protests that weaken our communities,” Sutherland said.

