Trump Threatens to Declare National Emergency After DC Mayor Caves to 'Pressure from the Radical Left'

President Donald Trump has threatened to enact another national emergency in Washington, D.C., on account of Mayor Muriel Bowser kowtowing to pressure from her fellow Democrats.

After weeks of cooperating with Trump, D.C. Mayor Bowser suddenly changed her tune and announced last week that the city’s police would no longer work with federal immigration authorities, according to D.C. station WUSA.

“Immigration enforcement is not what MPD does,” she said, referencing the Metropolitan Police Department. “And with the end of the emergency, it won’t be what MPD does in the future.”

Her remarks upset the president, who responded with a fiery social media statement published to Truth Social early Monday morning.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.15.25 04:06 AM EST The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital. Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 15, 2025

He described the success of his administration’s D.C. crime crackdown that, to her credit, Bowser had assisted with.

“The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital,” he wrote.

“Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest – In just a few weeks. The ‘place’ is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME,” Trump added.

Do you approve of what Trump has done in Washington, D.C.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2568 Votes) No: 0% (12 Votes)

But, he continued, Bowser had changed her mind because of pressure from her peers, many of whom have been radicalized — and this was unacceptable.

“Under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens,” he wrote.

“If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!!” he concluded.

All this comes after President Trump’s 30-day D.C. crackdown — invoked via Section 740 of the Home Rule Act — came to an end last week on account of Congress not voting to extend it.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said last week that extending it was “not necessary” and that he hadn’t received a request from the White House to extend it.

Bowser, to her credit, signed a “Mayor’s Order” authorizing the city to indefinitely continue working with the president’s administration to stamp out crime and maintain law and order.

For this, she was praised by President Trump and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:

The Trump Administration is grateful to continue partnering with Mayor Bowser to make DC the safest city in the country. The Mayor’s fellow Democrats should take note, working with President Trump means safer communities and less crime — no one in their right mind could… pic.twitter.com/eshlgpAy9D — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 2, 2025

It’s not clear why Bowser has changed her approach.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will still be allowed to operate in the city. They just won’t receive any assistance.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.