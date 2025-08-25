Trump Threatens to Investigate Chris Christie: 'No One Is Above the Law'

President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to open a federal investigation into former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the “Bridgegate” scandal.

As noted by the New York Post, the scandal involved closures that limited access to the George Washington Bridge in retribution for the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, not backing Christie in 2013.

Two Christie associates were convicted in connection with the incident. Christie, a fierce critic of Trump, has never been charged.

During an appearance Sunday on the ABC program “This Week,” Christie brought up the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago that led to since-dropped charges of mishandling classified documents against Trump, as well as other criticism toward Trump.

“When we talked about this in the context of the raid of Mar-a-Lago, I said the same thing at that point, that a federal judge had found probable cause to sign off on a search warrant, which means there’s something,” he said, according to ABC.

Referring to the FBI search of the home of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Christie threw a jab at Trump.

“I think it’s kind of funny to hear the president talk the way he does about Bolton and classified information, yet when he had classified information, the same rules didn’t apply,” Christie said.

Trump fired back his reply.

“I just watched Sloppy Chris Christie be interviewed on a ratings challenged ‘News’ Show, ‘This Week With George Slopadopolus,’ on ABC Fake News,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Should Chris Christie be placed under federal investigation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (1287 Votes) No: 6% (79 Votes)

“(By the way, what the ‘hell’ happened to Jonathan Karl’s hair? He looks absolutely terrible! It’s amazing what bad ratings, on a failed television show that was forced to pay me $16,000,000, can do to one’s appearance!),” Trump continued.

“Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says? Do you remember the way he lied about the dangerous and deadly closure of the George Washington Bridge in order to stay out of prison, at the same time sacrificing people who worked for him, including a young mother, who spent years trying to fight off the vicious charges against her,” the president added.

“Chris refused to take responsibility for these criminal acts. For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump said.

During his appearance on ABC, Christie said Trump “sees himself as the person who gets to decide everything, and he doesn’t care about any separation. In fact, he absolutely rejects the idea that there should be separation between criminal investigations and the politically elected leader of the United States.”

Christie, whose 2024 bid for the GOP presidential nomination ended in January of that year, said that during the campaign Trump “told you he was going to do this, that he was going to have a Justice Department that acted as his personal legal representation, and that is what they’re doing.”

Christie also cast doubt on sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s assertion that Trump was not involved with the Jeffrey Epstein affair, equating her comments that Trump was not a client of Epstein to a criminal saying “the man who can pardon me has never done anything wrong. The man who can pardon me has always been wonderful. I commend the man who can pardon me for being re-elected.”

“Look, Ghislaine Maxwell recruited 15, 16-year-old girls to be sex slaves to Jeffrey Epstein. And she was convicted of that in federal court. Why should we believe a damn thing Ghislaine Maxwell has to say about anyone?” he said.

“Now, that doesn’t make Donald Trump guilty of anything. In fact, in my own experience, John, I don’t think Donald Trump had anything to do with — with Jeffrey Epstein that was untoward or illegal. But we’re going to believe Ghislaine Maxwell? Give me a break,” Christie said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.