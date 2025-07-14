Share
President Donald Trump said he is "disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel - pool - AFP / Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Threatens Putin with 'Very Severe' Punishment 'If We Don't Have a Deal Within 50 Days'

 By Johnathan Jones  July 14, 2025 at 12:22pm
President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, threatening sweeping tariffs unless a peace deal in Ukraine is reached within 50 days.

“We are very unhappy, I am, with Russia,” Trump said from the Oval Office, seated beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs, if we don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent. They call them secondary tariffs,” he said.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” he added. “I thought we would’ve had a deal two months ago.”

“So, based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs,” he concluded. ” I hope we don’t have to do it.”

A White House official clarified to CNN that Trump was referring to 100 percent tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil.

Trump also revealed a significant shift in his stance on arming Ukraine against Russia.

He is expected to send offensive weapons to Ukraine through NATO allies, a break from his previous position on achieving peace in Eastern Europe – something he has been working on for months, to no avail.

Will there be a deal within 50 days?

Two sources told Axios before Trump’s meeting with Rutte that the initiative would include long-range missiles capable of reaching Russian targets, including Moscow.

“Trump is really p***ed at Putin,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Axios Sunday. “His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive.”

The plan would involve U.S.-made weapons being sold to European allies, who would then supply them to Ukraine.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN it could include Patriot missile batteries, short-range missiles, Howitzer rounds, and air-to-air missiles.

Trump will charge for the weapons to ensure the U.S. does not give them away.

Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the plan at a recent NATO summit.

“Zelensky came like a normal human being, not crazy,” one official said.

The official noted Zelensky wore a suit for the first time since 2022 and “had a group of people with him that also seemed not crazy.”

Axios concluded, “Trump has grown increasingly frustrated over the last two weeks over Putin’s unwillingness to move towards a ceasefire and Russia’s escalating attacks on Kyiv and other cities.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




