Trump Threatens Putin with 'Very Severe' Punishment 'If We Don't Have a Deal Within 50 Days'

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, threatening sweeping tariffs unless a peace deal in Ukraine is reached within 50 days.

“We are very unhappy, I am, with Russia,” Trump said from the Oval Office, seated beside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

“We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs, if we don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100 percent. They call them secondary tariffs,” he said.

“I’m disappointed in President Putin,” he added. “I thought we would’ve had a deal two months ago.”

“So, based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs,” he concluded. ” I hope we don’t have to do it.”

.@POTUS: "We are very, very unhappy with [Russia], and we're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days." pic.twitter.com/hQSTIng1zj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2025

A White House official clarified to CNN that Trump was referring to 100 percent tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil.

Trump also revealed a significant shift in his stance on arming Ukraine against Russia.

He is expected to send offensive weapons to Ukraine through NATO allies, a break from his previous position on achieving peace in Eastern Europe – something he has been working on for months, to no avail.

Will there be a deal within 50 days? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 43% (16 Votes) No: 57% (21 Votes)

Two sources told Axios before Trump’s meeting with Rutte that the initiative would include long-range missiles capable of reaching Russian targets, including Moscow.

“Trump is really p***ed at Putin,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told Axios Sunday. “His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive.”

The plan would involve U.S.-made weapons being sold to European allies, who would then supply them to Ukraine.

A person familiar with the plan told CNN it could include Patriot missile batteries, short-range missiles, Howitzer rounds, and air-to-air missiles.

Trump will charge for the weapons to ensure the U.S. does not give them away.

Axios reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the plan at a recent NATO summit.

“Zelensky came like a normal human being, not crazy,” one official said.

The official noted Zelensky wore a suit for the first time since 2022 and “had a group of people with him that also seemed not crazy.”

Axios concluded, “Trump has grown increasingly frustrated over the last two weeks over Putin’s unwillingness to move towards a ceasefire and Russia’s escalating attacks on Kyiv and other cities.”

