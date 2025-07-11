Trump Threatens Republican Lawmakers Who Don't Support His Next Big Bill

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to withhold his endorsement from federal lawmakers running in the 2026 midterm elections if they don’t support a recessions bill that would enact cuts previously authorized by Congress.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump added, “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

These public outlets, despite taking federal money, have shown tremendous left-wing bias in the past.

They’re also simply outdated, given the type of access Americans have to information through the internet and other private outlets.

In addition to public media, the recession memo that Trump sent to Congress covers certain cuts recommended by Elon Musk during his time at the Department of Government Efficiency.

A letter included within the memo — written by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought — said that cuts would also be made to: “wasteful foreign assistance spending … LGBTQI+ activities, ‘equity’ programs, radical Green New Deal-type policies, and color revolutions in hostile places around the world,” if the package is approved.

Despite a slim majority, the GOP should be on board with this, as these agenda items are popular with their voter bases. Some cuts have been on Republican wish lists for years.

Yet never underestimate the chance for infighting. The country may get another process similar to the recently passed budget bill, resulting in much less than what the commander in chief is asking for.

The Senate is expected to vote on the rescissions package next week before the July 18 deadline, Politico reported.

Several moderate senators have reportedly expressed disapproval with some cuts.

The list includes the usual suspects. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine are at the top of the list.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has also expressed a desire to maintain federal funds for broadcasting.

Any battle that’s won in the Senate will also have to be voted on in the House, where their majority is even tighter.

Passing this package would not only energize the GOP base, but would also set a precedent that they’re willing to cement cuts made by DOGE, which could lead to more fiscal sanity down the road.

Defunding PBS and NPR is a no-brainer, though. They’ve masqueraded as unbiased journalists for far too long, and it’s finally time for a permanent station break.

