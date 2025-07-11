Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Republicans who don't support his next big bill.
President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Republicans who don't support his next big bill. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Threatens Republican Lawmakers Who Don't Support His Next Big Bill

 By Nick Givas  July 11, 2025 at 3:09pm
Share

President Donald Trump threatened Thursday to withhold his endorsement from federal lawmakers running in the 2026 midterm elections if they don’t support a recessions bill that would enact cuts previously authorized by Congress.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.


Trump added, “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

These public outlets, despite taking federal money, have shown tremendous left-wing bias in the past.

They’re also simply outdated, given the type of access Americans have to information through the internet and other private outlets.

In addition to public media, the recession memo that Trump sent to Congress covers certain cuts recommended by Elon Musk during his time at the Department of Government Efficiency.

A letter included within the memo — written by Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought — said that cuts would also be made to: “wasteful foreign assistance spending … LGBTQI+ activities, ‘equity’ programs, radical Green New Deal-type policies, and color revolutions in hostile places around the world,” if the package is approved.

Despite a slim majority, the GOP should be on board with this, as these agenda items are popular with their voter bases. Some cuts have been on Republican wish lists for years.

Do you want to see the recissions bill pass?

Yet never underestimate the chance for infighting. The country may get another process similar to the recently passed budget bill, resulting in much less than what the commander in chief is asking for.

The Senate is expected to vote on the rescissions package next week before the July 18 deadline, Politico reported.

Several moderate senators have reportedly expressed disapproval with some cuts.

The list includes the usual suspects. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine are at the top of the list.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota has also expressed a desire to maintain federal funds for broadcasting.

Related:
White House Trolls Controversial 'Superman' Movie with Trump and the Hero's Iconic, Classic Tagline

Any battle that’s won in the Senate will also have to be voted on in the House, where their majority is even tighter.

Passing this package would not only energize the GOP base, but would also set a precedent that they’re willing to cement cuts made by DOGE, which could lead to more fiscal sanity down the road.

Defunding PBS and NPR is a no-brainer, though. They’ve masqueraded as unbiased journalists for far too long, and it’s finally time for a permanent station break.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




IRS Issues Game-Changing New Guidance to Churches as Trump Notches Another Win for Christians
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals That It Took Her Wisest Child and the Bible to Save 29-Year Marriage
Two Candidates Emerge as 'Early Favorites' to Succeed Trump: Fascinating Report
Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Brutal News After She Says She Can't Sleep Due to US Democracy
Trump Threatens Republican Lawmakers Who Don't Support His Next Big Bill
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation