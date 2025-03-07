Trump Threatens Russia with Triple Punishment if Peace Deal Is Not Reached Soon

President Donald Trump scolded Russia on Friday as it seeks to secure a massive battlefield advantage over Ukraine.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote.

Russia shrugged off the comments, according to CNN.

“The first line of the post is the most important. For many months, the U.S. has been focused on the victory of Ukraine. Now there is recognition of the reality the Ukrainian position on the battlefield is bad,” Russian foreign ministry representative Maria Zakharova said.

“The truth is, Ukraine has lost, because they trusted and relied on the previous White House. In terms of new sanctions, we have faced so many sanctions already, and they have not stopped from realizing our goals.”

A senior Trump administration official said, “What led to [Trump’s] post is just outrage at the intensification when he’s putting the process back on track,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump’s message to Russia is “you’re moving in the wrong direction when we’ve got Ukraine going in the right direction,” the official said.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump will use “carrots or sticks” to bring about peace, according to Fox News.

Asked for details, Hassett replied there are “a heck of a lot of things.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will send envoys to Saudi Arabia to meet with American negotiators about a peace plan framework.

Zelenskyy said, Ukraine is “most interested in peace.”

As noted by Reuters, the Biden administration placed multiple sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

On Friday, Russia launched devastating missile attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

According to ABC, Russia sent 261 missiles and drones to destroy energy infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

“The first steps to establishing real peace should be forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks,” Zelenskyy said in response, according to Politico.

