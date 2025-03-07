Share
News
President Donald Trump, right, took to Truth Social on Friday to threaten Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, for continuing the Ukraine war instead of beginning peace talks.
President Donald Trump, right, took to Truth Social on Friday to threaten Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, for continuing the Ukraine war instead of beginning peace talks. (Contributor / Getty Images ; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Threatens Russia with Triple Punishment if Peace Deal Is Not Reached Soon

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2025 at 11:30am
Share

President Donald Trump scolded Russia on Friday as it seeks to secure a massive battlefield advantage over Ukraine.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote.


Russia shrugged off the comments, according to CNN.

“The first line of the post is the most important. For many months, the U.S. has been focused on the victory of Ukraine. Now there is recognition of the reality the Ukrainian position on the battlefield is bad,” Russian foreign ministry representative Maria Zakharova said.

“The truth is, Ukraine has lost, because they trusted and relied on the previous White House. In terms of new sanctions, we have faced so many sanctions already, and they have not stopped from realizing our goals.”

A senior Trump administration official said, “What led to [Trump’s] post is just outrage at the intensification when he’s putting the process back on track,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump’s message to Russia is “you’re moving in the wrong direction when we’ve got Ukraine going in the right direction,” the official said.

Will the Ukraine war be over by the end of the month?

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump will use “carrots or sticks” to bring about peace, according to Fox News.

Asked for details, Hassett replied there are “a heck of a lot of things.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will send envoys to Saudi Arabia to meet with American negotiators about a peace plan framework.

Zelenskyy said, Ukraine is “most interested in peace.”

As noted by Reuters, the Biden administration placed multiple sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Related:
Trump Says MSNBC Hosts Should Be 'Forced to Resign' After 'Disgraceful' On-Air Comments

On Friday, Russia launched devastating missile attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

According to ABC, Russia sent 261 missiles and drones to destroy energy infrastructure targets across Ukraine.

“The first steps to establishing real peace should be forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks,” Zelenskyy said in response, according to Politico.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Paris Trains Stopped After Unexploded 1,000+ lbs. WWII Bomb Discovered
Cops Try to Arrest Pervert, but Furious Neighbors Rip Him Away So They Can Get Street Justice, and It Was Brutal
Abducted Priest Found Murdered on Ash Wednesday
Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Report He Is Considering a Run for President in 2028
Strange Warship Spotted off US West Coast: Photos
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation