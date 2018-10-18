SECTIONS
Trump Threatens To Send Military To ‘Close Southern Border’ in Face of Massive Migrant Caravan

By Steven Beyer
at 8:57am
President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to use the U.S. military to stop a caravan of migrants from crossing the Mexico border into the United States.

Trump denounced the caravan, which originated in Hondourus, saying that the group of migrants is making its way to the U.S. because of the Democrats’ “weak laws” on immigration.

“I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S.,” the president wrote on Twitter.

He then threatened to “call up the U.S. military” and close the border if officials in Mexico don’t stop the caravan.

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

“In addition to stopping all payments to these countries,” the president wrote, “which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!”

“The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border,” he continued.

Trump took one more jab at Democrats, saying the caravan is their “fault for weak laws.”

Do you think the President should use the military to stop this caravan from entering the U.S.?


According to NBC News, the caravan of migrants has now reached around 4,000 people as it makes its way closer to the Mexico-Guatemala border.

Mexico’s government has said that it will allow immigrants into the country if they provide the proper documents, The Associated Press reported. For those who don’t, they can apply for refugee status.

However, if they fail to have the proper documents or fail to apply as a refugee, they could end up facing deportation if they try to enter the country in an “irregular manner.”

The U.S. ambassador to Guatemala warned migrants on Twitter about entering the U.S. illegally.

RELATED: Republican National Committee Takes a Swing at Politico for ‘Offensive’ Trump Statement

In a video message, the U.S. ambassador said in Spanish, “If you try to enter the United States, you will be detained and deported.”

“Return to your country,” he added. “Your attempt to migrate will fail.”

