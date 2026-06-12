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Washington, D.C., City Council Member Janeese Lewis George, left; President Donald Trump, right.
Washington, D.C., City Council Member Janeese Lewis George, left, the current leader in polls for the city's Democratic primary for mayor, is said to be running a campaign along the lines of New York City Democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani. President Donald Trump, right, has made it clear that he doesn't approve. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images for SPACEs in Action; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump Threatens to 'Take Back' D.C. and 'Run it on a Federal Basis' as Mamdani-Style Socialist Leads Mayoral Race

 By Randy DeSoto  June 12, 2026 at 3:56pm
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President Donald Trump said this week that the federal government might have to take over Washington, D.C., if the Democratic socialist candidate currently leading in polling wins the race for city mayor.

A White House reporter on Thursday told Trump that candidate Janeese Lewis George, currently a Democratic member of the D.C. City Council, “is running a Zohran Mamdani campaign, focused on socialist policies.”

“How would you feel if she emerges victorious in next Tuesday’s primary?” the reporter asked.

“I wouldn’t like it — and maybe we take back Washington, run it on the federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not going to lose our businesses,” Trump responded.

Mamdani’s short tenure as mayor has been marked by openly socialist rhetoric — he slams “rugged individualism” and lauds the “warmth of collectivism.” He has made hostility toward big businesses, the financial lifeblood of the Big Apple, a hallmark of his time in office.

Should the federal government take control of D.C.?

Trump is clearly not a fan.

Lewis George is leading the more moderate former City Council Member Kenyan R. McDuffie by double digits, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll released on Friday ahead of the June 16 Democratic primary.

Among likely Democratic voters, Lewis George garners 36 percent support, to McDuffie’s 25 percent, with 25 percent of respondents still undecided.

Mark Rozell, dean of George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, told The Washington Post that McDuffie still could prevail, given the large number of undecided voters.

“Theoretically, at least, that gives McDuffie a chance to make the case, to bring in the persuadable voters,” he said. The newspaper noted that undecided voters tend to be concentrated among moderates, black voters, and those 65 and over.

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However, the poll found “nearly half of registered Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, while just 28 percent have an unfavorable view of it.”

“It seems socialism is cool these days with many of the Democratic Party-based voters,” Rozell said. “So things that perhaps a generation ago would have been entirely disqualifying … now are right in the mainstream of the activist core of the Democratic Party.”

The Washington Examiner reported that the federal government’s surge last summer of law enforcement and National Guard into the District brought crime down significantly.

Homicides fell 32 percent in 2025, compared to 2024, while robberies dropped 37 percent, and motor vehicle thefts 23 percent, according to data reported by the Metropolitan Police Department. So far this year, homicides are down 44 percent.

Lewis George responded to Trump’s threat to federalize Washington, D.C., saying on Thursday, “We’re not going to get ICE off our streets by fearing this president.”

“Threatening home rule, because you do not like how residents vote, is an attack on democracy,” she added.

If Lewis George wins Tuesday’s primary, it will come on top of fellow Democratic socialist Nithya Raman learning this week that she came in second in the Los Angeles mayor’s primary, and therefore will advance to the general election to face Mayor Karen Bass.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, facing high disapproval numbers, decided not to seek a fourth term.

In the heavily Democratic District of Columbia, Axios noted, victory in D.C.’s Democratic mayoral primary is tantamount to winning the election.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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