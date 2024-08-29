If social media giant Meta’s meddling in the 2020 election ever happened again, it could send CEO Mark Zuckerberg behind bars, former President Donald Trump wrote in a new book.

The book “Save America” includes an image of Trump and Zuckerberg at the White House, according to Politico.

Zuckerberg “would come to the Oval Office to see me,” Trump wrote.

“He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT,” Trump wrote.

In 2020, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made a $420 million contribution to elections offices that made it easier to process write-in ballots.

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me,” Trump wrote.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” he wrote.

Trump had sounded off about Facebook and Zuckerberg in a July post on Truth Social.

“All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” Trump wrote then.

Zuckerberg this week admitted Facebook made some mistakes in 2020 when it banned coverage about the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents, which were trashed as Russian disinformation in a now-dunked series of attacks orchestrated by President Joe Biden’s supporters.

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” he wrote in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, according to Politico.

A letter from Mark Zuckerberg. Mark betrayed his users and is now blaming Biden? Mark knew exactly what he was doing. He and his wife donated $400m to assist US election offices in setting up the mail-in-ballot system that was used to manipulate the 2020 election. #LeaveFacebook pic.twitter.com/cV7FGYxPKp — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 27, 2024

He said he and his millions will stay on the sidelines this year.

“My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another — or to even appear to be playing a role,” he said. “So I don’t plan on making a similar contribution this cycle.”

In the letter, Zuckerberg expressed remorse for rolling over to pressure from the Biden administration when it used Facebook as a puppet to censor COVID-19 speech.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg wrote.

“I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again,” he wrote.

