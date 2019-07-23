Trump Thrilled as Boris Johnson is Chosen as UK’s Next Prime Minister: ‘He Will be Great’

Liberals on both sides of the Atlantic already hate this.

Boris Johnson, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump and outspoken critic of the European Union, is headed to his next job as the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on Tuesday, setting him up to take over the prime minister’s job on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

Johnson, a former foreign secretary and former mayor of London, was a leader of the campaign in 2016 that resulted in a referendum vote for a British withdrawal from the EU, a vote that shocked the political establishment in June 2016 almost as much as Trump’s upset victory in the U.S. presidential race five months later.

And Trump wasted no time on Tuesday celebrating the news.

TRENDING: Pence’s Mysterious Last-Minute Cancellation Was Caused by a Drug-Dealing Former NFL Player

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Trump wrote.

“He will be great!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

Do you think Boris Johnson will pull off Britain's exit from the European Union? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (48 Votes) 8% (4 Votes)

In an interview last week, Trump compared Johnson’s political career to his own.

“He’s a different kind of a guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy, too,” Trump said, according to The Associated Press.

“We get along well.”

Johnson will replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to resign after failing to come up with a Brexit deal with the European Union that could pass the British Parliament.

He has vowed to have the country out of the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

RELATED: ‘They Like Me over There’: Trump Praises ‘Britain Trump’ Boris Johnson

And he pledged to start working immediately.

Thank you all for the incredible honour you have done me. The time for campaigning is over and the time for work begins to unite our country and party, deliver Brexit and defeat Corbyn. I will work flat out to repay your confidence — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 23, 2019

A Donald Trump ally who won his job on the explicit promise of taking his country out of the liberal dream of the EU?

It’s a nightmare for liberals on both sides of the Atlantic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.