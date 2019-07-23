SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

Trump Thrilled as Boris Johnson is Chosen as UK’s Next Prime Minister: ‘He Will be Great’

×
By Joe Saunders
Published July 23, 2019 at 5:35am
Print

Liberals on both sides of the Atlantic already hate this.

Boris Johnson, a vocal ally of President Donald Trump and outspoken critic of the European Union, is headed to his next job as the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on Tuesday, setting him up to take over the prime minister’s job on Wednesday, ABC News reported.

Johnson, a former foreign secretary and former mayor of London, was a leader of the campaign in 2016 that resulted in a referendum vote for a British withdrawal from the EU, a vote that shocked the political establishment in June 2016 almost as much as Trump’s upset victory in the U.S. presidential race five months later.

And Trump wasted no time on Tuesday celebrating the news.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Flips Script on Omar, Blasts Her for Being Out of Line, Not Trump

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom,” Trump wrote.

“He will be great!”

Do you think Boris Johnson will pull off Britain's exit from the European Union?

In an interview last week, Trump compared Johnson’s political career to his own.

“He’s a different kind of a guy, but they say I’m a different kind of a guy, too,” Trump said, according to The Associated Press.

“We get along well.”

Johnson will replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who is set to resign after failing to come up with a Brexit deal with the European Union that could pass the British Parliament.

He has vowed to have the country out of the EU by Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

RELATED: Report: Iran Seizes Two British Tankers in As Many Hours

And he pledged to start working immediately.

A Donald Trump ally who won his job on the explicit promise of taking his country out of the liberal dream of the EU?

It’s a nightmare for liberals on both sides of the Atlantic.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Trump Approval Rating Hits New High in Poll in Deafening Repudiation of ‘the Squad’
Disturbing Video Shows NYPD Officers Being Drenched and Pelted in Scenes of ‘Total Anarchy’
Trump Thrilled as Boris Johnson is Chosen as UK’s Next Prime Minister: ‘He Will be Great’
The Ultimate Multi-Task: Rookie To Play in NFL, Serve in Air Force Simultaneously
Trump Wants To Meet with Schumer After Border Visit: ‘He Must Have Seen How Dangerous… the Border Is’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×