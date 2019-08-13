Trump Thrilled by News That MLB Legend Curt Schilling Is ‘Absolutely Considering’ a Run for Office

Baseball legend Curt Schilling isn’t happy with what’s happening in his home state of Arizona, and he’s considering taking matters into his own hands.

Schilling told The Arizona Republic that he is “absolutely considering” a run for Congress in Arizona.

“The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets,” Schilling wrote in an email to the paper.

“When you have homeless veterans, children, and you’re spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their a** kicked.”

He also discussed the possible new career path in a Sunday radio interview, saying “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously, we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

TRENDING: Whistleblower Comes Forward After Google Intimidates Him with Police ‘Welllness Check’

President Trump seemed excited by the prospect of Schilling joining him in Washington D.C., calling the former player a “great pitcher and patriot” in a tweet.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Schilling has long been outspoken about his conservative politics, publicly endorsing the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, John McCain and Donald Trump over the years.

After his playing career ended in 2007, Schilling worked as an analyst for ESPN for a lengthy stint before eventually being fired in 2016 for expressing his views on the transgender bathroom controversy.

Schilling’s illustrious baseball career still hasn’t led to him landing in the Baseball Hall of Fame, which has caused him (along with many others) to speculate that his political views may be keeping him out of Cooperstown.

Looking at his achievements in the game, it’s easy to think that something other than what happened on the field has kept him from being elected to the Hall of Fame. Six All-Star selections, three World series titles, and a World Series MVP adorn a glistening resuming that spans 20 years in the big leagues.

As enthusiastic as Schilling seems about running for office, there is still plenty of reason to believe it might not happen. Back in 2016 he announced he would challenge Elizabeth Warren for her Senate seat, but the campaign never materialized and he ended up endorsing her opponent.

Perhaps things will be different now that he has the president of the United States in his corner.

RELATED: Exclusive: Baseball Great Curt Schilling Comes Down on Players Who Kneel for a ‘Lie’

The Western Journal reached out to Schilling for comment on this story and did not receive a response.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.