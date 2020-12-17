Trump Thrills Christians with 5 Different Proclamations About Jesus During Christmas Message

President Donald Trump offered five observations about the meaning of Jesus Christ’s life during a recent Christmas address from the White House with first lady Melania Trump at his side.

“For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God’s greatest gift to the world. More than 2,000 years ago, the Angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said, ‘Do not be afraid, you have found favor with God,” Trump said in a reference to the Bible’s account of Mary learning the special role she would play in human history.

“The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable,” the president recounted.

“As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever,” Trump said. “At Christmas, we give thanks to God, and that God sent his only son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity.”

Besides launching the largest faith tradition, Christ, through his birth, literally split time in half from B.C. (“before Christ”) to A.D. (anno Domini, or “in the year of our Lord”).

“More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, his teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe,” Trump said.

“His divine words still fills our hearts with hope and faith.”

To recap, at this point in his remarks, the president had declared that Jesus Christ is “God’s greatest gift,” the “Son of the Most High” and “our Lord and Savior,” and that “God sent his only son to die for us.”

Trump then identified Christ as the redeemer of mankind.

“And Christians everywhere still strive to live by Jesus’s timeless commandment to his disciples: love one another. Above all during this sacred season, our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ, his son, to redeem the world,” he said.

The nation’s top political leader concluded, “Tonight we ask that God will continue to bless this nation and we pray that he will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope and peace.”

The Old Testament prophet Isaiah foresaw a savior coming to the world who would be called the “Prince of Peace.” Christians believe that prophecy was fulfilled with Jesus’ arrival 2,000 years ago.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulder, and his name will be called ‘Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace,'” Isaiah wrote.

“Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, upon the throne of David, and over his kingdom, to establish it, and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and for evermore,” he added.

In a Monday Facebook post, Rev. Franklin Graham thanked Trump for bringing “Merry Christmas” back into popular use.

“I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting ‘Merry Christmas!'” Graham wrote.

“President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world,” the preacher added.

At a campaign rally in October after recovering from COVID-19, the president called Jesus Christ the most famous person in the world, adding, “it’s not even close.”

MUST WATCH: .@realDonaldTrump just said “Jesus Christ” is the most famous person in the world and added “it’s not even close,” while at a rally in North Carolina. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3sIkKtXWuT — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 15, 2020

It’s so refreshing and encouraging to have a president who’s not ashamed or afraid to say the name “Jesus Christ.”

