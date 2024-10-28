Former President Donald Trump referenced Bible prophets during a podcast with Joe Rogan, saying they predicted the world would end in the Middle East.

Christians were likely pleased with Trump’s comments, as they showed that he is dialed in — at some level — in terms of what the Bible says about the end times.

The context of his observation on Friday’s Rogan episode was in relation to Israel’s conflict with Iran and its proxies of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The 45th president argued that the situation would be much worse in the Middle East had Israel listened to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and not struck Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah hard.

“Think if they listened to Biden, they’d be waiting for a bomb to drop on their head, right now,” Trump said. “He’s been wrong about so much, and I’d guess you’d have to say she’s been wrong too, because she always said they made the decision together.”

The Jewish state launched a series of strikes against Iran over the weekend, hitting missile factories and air defense sites throughout the country. The latter could be a precursor to future strikes against oil facilities and nuclear sites, if the situation continues to escalate between the countries.

“The Middle East is rapidly changing.You know, there are prophets who say the world will come to an end in the Middle East. You know that, right?” Trump asked Rogan, who did not respond.

The former president seemed to be suggesting the Biden-Harris administration might be bumbling the world right into that apocalyptic scenario.

Bible prophets foretell that major end times battles will take place in the Middle East, but, of course, we don’t know God’s timing and what actions might be taken by the U.S., Israel and other nations to forestall some evil nations’ intentions against the Jewish state.

The Bible said in the books of Zechariah and Revelation, written by prophets as Trump noted, that the end times battle of Armageddon will take place in Israel when nations of the world, being led by the Antichrist, invade the country.

His forces are ultimately vanquished by Jesus Christ, who returns to earth, backed by a heavenly host. It’s like something right out of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Return of the King,” who no doubt drew his inspiration from scripture.

According to the Bible, the world does not end at that point. Rather, Christ, with the help of his followers, reigns as king for 1,000 years before the end of the age, when the Godhead then conducts a final judgement of all of mankind, and God creates a new heaven and a new earth.

But before Armageddon and all the rest, other end times battles in the Middle East must happen first, including the Psalm 83 war and the Battle of Gog and Magog, written about by the prophet Ezekiel 2,500 years ago. It is believed to involve Russia, Turkey and Iran, among other nations coming against Israel.

Bill Salus author of “The Future War Prophecies,” told “Tipping Point” podcast host Jimmy Evans in the spring that he believes the current war Israel is fighting with Hamas and Hezbollah is the beginning of the war described in Psalm 83, which is a precursor to the Magog battle.

“Psalm 83 talks about a confederacy of the Arab states and terrorist populations within them that surround Israel. It was written about 3,000 years ago by the worship leader of King David, Asaph, who was also a prophet, we’re told in 2 Chronicles 29:30,” Salus said.

Salus listed Lebanon (including Hezbollah), Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinians, among others, as members of the confederacy that attack Israel.

Israel will win the war and will then dwell securely in its land, as Ezekiel described in chapter 38 of his book. But the Magog battle will follow sometime thereafter, and further down the line the Battle of Armageddon, according to Salus.

In the Magog fight, God will intervene on behalf of Israel, causing a massive earthquake, pestilence, torrential rains and flooding, hailstones, and fire to decimate the enemy forces.

“So I will show my greatness and my holiness and make myself known in the eyes of many nations. Then they will know that I am the Lord,” God told Ezekiel.

The credibility of what Ezekiel wrote about the war is strengthened by what he predicted in Ezekiel 36 and 37.

He saw a time — under divine inspiration, according to his account — when the Jews would spread throughout the nations of the earth, which certainly happened starting in the first century A.D.

Their exile would last until the latter-days, when they would return to Israel and be a nation again, which took place in May 1948.

Presently, the alignment of Iran, Russia and Turkey against the Jewish state has only intensified after Israel’s successful operations taking out Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar this month, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon last month and Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July.

So Trump was right that Bible prophets wrote thousands of year ago about mighty end times battles taking place in the Middle East and the nations appear to be aligning just as the writers foresaw.

