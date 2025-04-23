Trump Throws Support Behind Plan to Incentivize Having Babies by Offering Sizable Cash Bonuses

President Donald Trump has endorsed a proposal to offer cash bonuses to new mothers, aiming to address the nation’s declining birth rates.

Trump expressed his support during a White House media session Tuesday.

“Sounds like a good idea to me.”@realDonaldTrump floats “baby bonus” for new mothers across America to help ease the financial burden of raising a child, as new data from the @CDCgov shows the nation’s fertility rate remains below replacement level. pic.twitter.com/OR3UobHt32 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2025

“Mr. President, there are reports that you’re considering doing something for moms across the country,” a female reporter said, speaking to the president.

She continued: “Giving them some kind of bonus when they have a child, are you considering it?”

“Sounds like a good idea to me,” Trump said without hesitation.

The plan, often called a “baby bonus,” would provide $5,000 to mothers for each new child to ease the financial burden of raising kids.

Details of these considerations from the Trump administration were first reported by The New York Times Monday.

These considerations come as the U.S. fertility rate remains below replacement level, a trend confirmed by recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Times.

The proposal has gained traction amid growing concerns over a shrinking workforce and the long-term economic impacts of low birth rates.

Alongside the baby bonus, Trump is considering other measures, including menstrual classes for women to improve pregnancy chances by understanding when they are ovulating, as noted by The Hill.

Another plan involves setting aside 30 percent of scholarships for the Fulbright program, a “prestigious, government-backed international fellowship,” as described by the Times, set aside for applicants with children.

These initiatives reflect Trump’s focus on cultural and economic policies to encourage family growth, a priority for his base.

Policy experts have been meeting with White House aides, proposing various ways to boost birth rates.

The baby bonus idea has been floated as a direct financial incentive, drawing comparisons to similar programs in countries like Hungary.

Trump’s enthusiasm for the plan underscores his proactive approach to tackling demographic challenges facing the U.S.

However, the specific “baby bonus” proposal may face pushback from fiscal conservatives, who often oppose cash handouts due to concerns over government spending further straining the budget.

The debate over these proposals is likely to intensify as the 2026 midterms approach, with both sides weighing economic and social impacts.

