Trump Ties Best-Ever Approval Rating in New Poll, Crushing Democrats' Narrative

The Democrat-dominated establishment has spent nine years lying about President Donald Trump and those who support him.

This propaganda campaign has had a twofold effect. On one hand, it has radicalized the Democrats’ unhinged base to a degree not seen since the 1850s. On the other hand, it has shown the president’s resilience, as well as his enduring popularity among those who long ago recognized that the anti-Trump propaganda originated with some of America’s most powerful and corrupt institutions.

In an NBC News poll published on Sunday, Trump earned a 47 percent job approval rating, tying a mark he achieved in that poll only twice during his first administration and thereby demonstrating, once again, that Democrats’ petulance and fearmongering have had a limited effect on public opinion beyond their own base.

As we have seen repeatedly through multiple election cycles, most national pollsters lean heavily leftward. Thus, one must always consider context and analyze patterns when assessing those pollsters’ findings.

For instance, NBC showed Trump with a 47 percent approval rating compared to 51 percent disapproval. Obviously, that means a negative net approval rating for the president.

Consider, however, that same poll’s history. Only in October 2018 and February 2020 did Trump earn an approval rating that high during his first term.

Likewise, 44 percent of respondents in the latest poll characterized the nation as headed in the right direction. That marked a whopping 17-point increase since November.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who helped conduct the poll, summarized the findings.

“While this survey shows a mixed result for Donald Trump, Democrats are the ones in the wilderness right now,” Horwitt said, per NBC News.

Of course, that “mixed result” for Trump also requires context. After all, the president’s job approval rating and right direction/wrong track results, as well as Trump’s personal favorability rating of 46 percent, represent all-time highs in the NBC poll.

Moreover, anyone who has paid attention to public affairs for the last nine years knows that left-leaning pollsters sometimes cook the books in order to advance an establishment narrative.

On Wednesday, for instance, Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports predicted that this very thing would happen by the weekend.

“Someone is going to drop a Trump -10 approval into the @RCPolitics aggregate by Friday to flip it negative for the weekend news cycle,” Mitchell wrote on the social media platform X.

🔮Prediction Master🔮 Someone is going to drop a Trump -10 approval into the @RCPolitics aggregate by Friday to flip it negative for the weekend news cycle.@TomBevanRCP – You know it! pic.twitter.com/IwzO0shemF — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) March 12, 2025

Sure enough, reliably left-leaning pollster Quinnipiac then dropped a poll showing Trump’s job approval at negative-11. And that poll had the exact effect on the RealClearPolling aggregate that Mitchell predicted.

In other words, some pollsters can and do engage in shenanigans designed to help Democrats.

Meanwhile, a parallel story here involves Horwitt’s assertion that Democrats find themselves in the “wilderness.”

Do not misinterpret that word. It does not mean, for instance, that Democrats have softened their attitudes or their approach toward Trump. If anything, it means the opposite.

For instance, on Sunday CNN released a poll showing that the Democratic Party had sunk to unprecedented depths of unpopularity. Only 29 percent of respondents reported a favorable view of Democrats, lowest in CNN polling since 1992 and down 20 points since January 2021.

The devil, however, lies in the details. CNN, in fact, described that precipitous decline as “fueled in part by dimming views from its own frustrated supporters.”

On the question of whether Democrats should work with Republicans to achieve some Democratic objectives, only 42 percent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning independents responded in the affirmative, down from 74 percent in September 2017.

The establishment, in other words, has filled Democrat voters’ heads with so much anti-Trump propaganda that they now prefer resistance and political brinkmanship to a process of negotiation and compromise that might result in some Democrat gains.

Of course, as Democrats have radicalized themselves, Trump has stared down every challenge.

Considering the powerful forces arrayed against him — the deep state, the federal judiciary, the establishment media, Hollywood, academia, and nearly all of social media prior to Elon Musk’s purchase of X — one marvels at the president’s enduring (and increasing) popularity. That is the real story of his record-high approval rating in the NBC poll.

