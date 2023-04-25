Trump Tops Amazon's Best-Seller Chart - What's Even More Impressive Is When It Happened

Former President Donald Trump’s latest book jumped to the number one spot on the Amazon book list — before it was released on Tuesday. And it has remained there since.

“Letters to Trump” reached number one on the list a day before its Tuesday release, Paul Bedard with The Washington Examiner noted.

New @realDonaldTrump book LETTERS TO TRUMP sales No. 1 @amazon and it’s not even available yet @WinningTeamPub chief @SergioGor ‘We are seeing an incredible demand not just in the United States, but worldwide. President Donald Trump’s unmatched success continues.… pic.twitter.com/hdXsHSWuGs — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) April 24, 2023

Bedard spoke to Trump ally Sergio Gor with Winning Team Publishing, the book’s publisher, who hailed the book as a success.

“We are thrilled with the sales of ‘Letters to Trump.’ We are seeing an incredible demand not just in the United States, but worldwide. President Donald Trump’s unmatched success continues,” Gor said.

On Tuesday afternoon, after the book had been available for purchase, the collection of personal letters between Trump and past and current notable public figures remained on top.

The book was number one among all categories.

The only other nonfiction book inside of the top 10 that was related to politics or current events was Kat Timpf’s new release “You Can’t Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We’re All in This Together.”

A description for “Letters to Trump” said it reveals “part of the incredible private collection of correspondence between President Donald J. Trump and the countless world leaders, celebrities, athletes, and business leaders who shaped the United States, and the world!”

The book sells on Amazon for $95.85 while copies that are signed by Trump are available on his website for $399.00.

On his website, Trump described the book as a “colorful photo book [that] captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history throughout the past 40 years!”

The book includes letters from people such as former President Richard Nixon, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, and Kim Jong Un.

The letters, which were chosen by Trump, are presented with “original commentary” by him.

Trump released one letter on Truth Social last week that was sent to him by Nixon in 1987 after he had appeared on “The Phil Donahue Show.”

In the letter, the country’s 37th president said he had not seen the episode but that his wife, former first lady Pat Nixon, was impressed by Trump.

Nixon wrote, “As you can imagine, she is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!”

“Letters to Trump” is the second book Trump has released since he left the White House. In December 2021, the former president released the book “Our Journey Together.”

The book features images of the country’s 45th president during his term in office from 2017 to 2021.

