Trump Tops Both Biden and Kamala Harris in Early 2024 Poll

Former President Donald Trump currently leads both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in early 2024 election match-ups, a new survey showed.

The poll concluded that 45 percent of respondents would vote for Trump if the 2024 presidential election were held today. Biden meanwhile received the support of 41 percent, while 14 percent were unsure of either candidate.

The data comes from the newest Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, which The Hill obtained on Monday.

In the poll’s match-up between Trump and Harris, Trump gained a lead of seven percentage points — 47 percent of respondents saying they would support Trump, 40 percent saying they would support Harris and 13 percent remained unsure of either candidate.

The poll’s co-director Mark Penn said Biden would fare worse in the 2024 election than during his 2020 run.

“Biden is a very weak Democratic nominee and would lose even the popular vote in a rematch today,” he said.

Penn also stated that while former President Trump’s support rose above the current administration’s, he still has a way to go before overwhelming his opponents.

“Trump is far from 50 percent support, and there is a high undecided vote despite everyone knowing the candidates, because the public wants new over more of the same.”

The poll also noted that Biden’s approval rating still remains at 38 percent, continuing to mark the lowest approval rating of his presidency.

Do you think the survey suggests Trump could win the 2024 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (31 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Despite this, President Biden has shared his intentions to run again in 2024, proudly citing a poll that revealed 92 percent of Democrats to be in favor of voting for Biden, the New York Times reported.

However, the poll showed that 64 percent of Democratic voters would prefer to have a Democratic candidate other than Biden in the 2024 election.

Trump has likewise suggested his intention to run for president in 2024, saying his announcement will come soon.

Some Republican lawmakers have advised Trump to delay his campaign announcement until after the 2022 midterm elections, according to The Hill. They argue that his campaign announcement could shift voters’ focus at the ballot box and distract them from today’s run-away inflation rates.

Though Trump is topping both Biden and Harris in the polling numbers, none of the three candidates actually ranked high enough to claim the majority of respondents. The former president fell short of the 50 percent mark in both match-ups.

The poll revealed that all three candidates have struggling favorability rates, though Trump still demonstrated a lead in favorability by seven and eight percentage points.

According to the poll, the majority of respondents do not want either Trump or Biden to run in 2024; 69 percent said Biden should not run again, and 59 percent indicated Trump should not run, either.

The poll was conducted on 1,885 registered voters between July 27-28, and there was no reported probability confidence interval.

Despite the possibility of fluctuating numbers over the next two years, this new poll still suggests that Trump has a winning chance if he runs against Biden or Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.