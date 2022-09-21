Parler Share
Commentary

Trump Torches Biden with Truth Bomb After Noticing Where He Sat at Queen's Funeral

 By Randy DeSoto  September 21, 2022 at 1:48pm
Former President Donald Trump was on to something when he pointed out how far back his successor, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden were seated during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on Monday.

Trump shared a photo on Truth Social showing where the Bidens were seated.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the 45th president wrote in the Tuesday post.

“However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!” he added.

In a follow-up post, the developer of many high-profile properties pointed out, “In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!”

The Bidens reportedly arrived about 10 minutes later to the funeral than they were supposed to be there.

Do you think America has lost respect internationally under Biden?

Most of the world leaders in attendance took a shuttle to Westminster Abbey, but the first couple opted to arrive in the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” and ran into some traffic along the way.

No doubt the Secret Service wanted its charges in the vehicle for security reasons.

As the U.K.’s Guardian reported, “Perhaps as a consequence of opting out of the buses taking other leaders from the assembly point at Royal Hospital Chelsea, the Bidens were also given seats 14 rows back in the south transept of the abbey.”



“The US president took his seat behind Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, and in front of Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic. Sitting to her husband’s left, Jill Biden sat next to Ignazio Cassis, the president of Switzerland,” the news outlet added.

Nothing against these countries, but it does seem like a demotion for the American president to be seated behind Poland’s, given what Winston Churchill called the “special relationship” that has existed between the U.S. and Great Britain at least since World War II.

Newsweek reported that the British were following protocol by positioning leaders from Commonwealth countries — including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea — ahead of the Bidens.

Hence Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was nine rows in front of the U.S. president.

Maybe it is also a reflection of the lesser esteem Joe Biden garners.

The queen, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, seemed to get along famously with Trump during a 2019 state dinner she hosted for the then-first couple coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The former president had a point with his comment Tuesday.

It seems doubtful that he and Melania Trump, attending the funeral as the first couple, would have rated 14th-row seats as the Bidens did.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
