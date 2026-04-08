Trump Touts 'Golden Age of the Middle East' After Iran Ceasefire: 'Big Money Will Be Made'

President Donald Trump moved swiftly from making war to making money as he touted the prospects of a post-conflict Middle East.

On Tuesday night, Trump said that at the insistence of Pakistani officials who were serving as go-betweens he would cancel his planned attacks on Iran and agree to a two-week pause on the condition that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz.

As noted by Fox News, Iran later issued a statement saying the strait would be open. Israel also agreed to stop its attacks on Iran.

“A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

.@SECWAR “Other presidents marked time and kicked the can down the road. President Trump made HISTORY. From the STRIKE that took out Qasem Soleimani…

To TEARING up the disastrous Obama Iran Deal…

To the PRECISION campaign that obliterated Iran’s nuclear sites in Operation… pic.twitter.com/89FKvP2jsw — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) April 8, 2026

“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made,” Trump wrote.

“Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just ‘hangin’ around’ in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will.

“Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!”

In a later post, he signaled his hopes that the ceasefire with Iran will become a permanent peace.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!!” Trump wrote.

Trump said Iran’s nuclear leftovers will be confiscated.

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’ It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!),” he wrote. “Nothing has been touched from the date of attack.”

Trump said progress is being made on contentious issues.

“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been … agreed to,” he wrote.

Like everyone, I hope we can end the reign of terror of the Iranian regime through diplomacy. We must remember that the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by Iran after the start of the war, destroying freedom of navigation. Going forward, it is imperative Iran is not rewarded for… pic.twitter.com/6DxVIkTd58 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 7, 2026

Despite the upbeat words, peace had not arrived as of Wednesday morning, according to the Times of Israel.

Iran claimed an oil refinery on Lavan Island was attacked, and in response fired missiles and drones at Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel said that its air force hit multiple sites in Lebanon, which would go against comments from Pakistani officials to Fox News that the two-week ceasefire deal would cover the war between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

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