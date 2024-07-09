Trump Touts GOP's New 2024 Platform: We Are 'Party of Common Sense'

Former President Donald Trump celebrated passage of the Republican Party’s 2024 platform on Monday, while some pro-life supporters lamented its watered down commitment to protecting the lives of the unborn.

One week ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the platform committee approved a 16-page document, containing a 20-point plan, that closely mirrors Trump’s America First agenda regarding securing the U.S. border with Mexico, restoring energy dominance, reforming taxes (including no tax on tips), and strengthening the military.

The entire GOP platform in 20 succinct points. Here’s the package. It’s up to voters. Would love to see a similar set of points from Dems. Set them side by side, and make your choice. pic.twitter.com/QoHutCUv48 — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 8, 2024

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The 2024 GOP Platform to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN was overwhelmingly approved by the Rules Committee — Thank you to Chairwoman Marsha Blackburn and Vice Chair Michael Waltz for their tireless work to PUT AMERICA FIRST.”

“Ours is a forward-looking Agenda with strong promises that we will accomplish very quickly when we win the White House and Republican Majorities in the House and Senate. We are, quite simply, the Party of Common Sense!” he continued.

“America needs determined Republican Leadership at every level of Government to address the core threats to our very survival: Our disastrously Open Border, our weakened Economy, Inflation, crippling restrictions on American Energy Production, our depleted Military, attacks on the American System of Justice, the Weaponization of Politics, and much more,” Trump wrote.

The 2024 GOP Platform to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN was overwhelmingly approved by the Rules Committee – Thank you to Chairwoman Marsha Blackburn and Vice Chair Michael Waltz for their tireless work to PUT AMERICA FIRST. Ours is a forward-looking Agenda with strong promises that we… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 8, 2024

The Associated Press reported that unlike the 2016 platform (which was 66 pages long), this year’s does not include support for a 20-week ban on abortion.

Trump has taken the position, since the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs’ decision overturning Roe v. Wade, that abortion is now up to state law, and it should stay that way.

The 2024 platform says, “Republicans will protect and defend a vote of the people, from within the states, on the issue of life.”

“We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights,” the document reads.

“After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said in a statement regarding the platform, “It is important that the GOP reaffirmed its commitment to protect unborn life today through the 14th Amendment. Under this amendment, it is Congress that enacts and enforces its provisions. The Republican Party remains strongly pro-life at the national level.”

“The mission of the pro-life movement, for the next four months, must be to defeat the Biden-Harris extreme abortion agenda,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council who served on the GOP platform committee, was not as satisfied.

“The 2024 platform is a concise statement of campaign priorities, but not a declaration of enduring principles of a party,” he said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the choreographed process — which allowed no amendments to be discussed or voted upon — was unbecoming of a party that champions free speech and due process.”

“The right to life transcends other political debates and the interests of any and all political parties and candidates. It is truly the right without which no other right has any meaning,” he added.

My statement on the 2024 Republican Party Platform. pic.twitter.com/DbHdnB7yY2 — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) July 8, 2024

Perkins signed on to a minority report to the platform committee that calls for a constitutional amendment to protect the life of the unborn at the national level, Politico reported.

Additionally, Lila Rose, president of Live Action, posted on X, “The new GOP platform on life is a significant downgrade from what it has been for four decades.”

“This is deeply disappointing and harmful to preborn American children. Our constitution guarantees every person the right to equal protection; states do not get to decide which innocent people can be unjustly destroyed,” she wrote.

The new GOP platform on life is a significant downgrade from what it has been for four decades. This is deeply disappointing and harmful to preborn American children. Our constitution guarantees every person the right to equal protection; states do not get to decide which… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) July 8, 2024

When announcing his position on abortion in April, Trump said, “You must follow your heart on this issue, but remember, you must also win elections to restore our culture, and in fact to save our country, which is currently and very sadly a nation in decline.”

The AP noted, Trump felt a reason Republicans did not do better in the 2022 midterms is because of how they handled the abortion issue.

Social conservatives will be pleased the 2024 platform does take a firm stance on gender policy.

It reads, “We will keep men out of women’s sports, ban Taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries, and stop Taxpayer-funded Schools from promoting gender transition, reverse Biden’s radical rewrite of Title IX Education Regulations, and restore protections for women and girls.”

