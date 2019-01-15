Trump Celebrates Big Unemployment Win for Veterans

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate low unemployment numbers for veterans in the United States while simultaneously taking a jab at the media.

“Just announced that Veterans unemployment has reached an 18 year low, really good news for our Vets and their families,” Trump wrote. “Will soon be an all time low!”

The president appears to be referencing recent media reports, including one from the Military Times, which cites data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and claims that “unemployment among post-9/11 veterans is the lowest it’s ever been.”

The unemployment rate for all generations of veterans fell to 3.5 percent in 2018, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the Department of Labor, which is down from 3.7 percent in 2017 and reflects the lowest annual average unemployment rate for veterans since 2000.

December 2018 saw an even lower unemployment rate of 3.2 percent.

Trump also took the chance to question whether the media would report on the numbers, given that it’s “good news.”

“Do you think the media will report on this and all of the other great economic news?” Trump asked.

Trump subsequently cheered that Volkswagen will be spending $800 million to expand a factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“They will be making Electric Cars. Congratulations to Chattanooga and Tennessee on a job well done. A big win!”

